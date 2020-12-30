Travis Burroughs Charged In Shooting On Calhoun Avenue

Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in the Dec. 21 shooting of a 25-year-old man that occurred on Calhoun Avenue.





Travis Wayne Burroughs, 28, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.





Agencies and units contributing to the apprehension of Burroughs are the CPD Fugitive Unit, CPD K-9 Unit, Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton County Fugitive Fast Team, East Ridge Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service. Marshals Service.

On Dec. 21 at approximately 3:51 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that a man arrived at a local hospital with injuries from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police learned the victim was shot by another man while at a residence in the 3100 block of Calhoun Avenue.

The victim arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries.



