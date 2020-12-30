 Wednesday, December 30, 2020 51.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dump Truck Goes Off Side Of Roberts Mill Road; Driver Killed

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

A dump truck went off the side of Roberts Mill Road on Walden's Ridge on Wednesday afternoon, killing the driver.

Several citizens went to the wreck site and found the driver seriously injured after being thrown from the truck. They waited with him until emergency personnel arrived.

At approximately 5 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1200 block of Roberts Mill Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving one vehicle.

 

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.

 

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.


Opinion

Washington Math: 1 Step Forward, 2 Steps Back, But There’s A Better Way

As we wrap up 2020, it’s clear that half of America is exhilarated over this year’s electoral results. The other half is anything but. One side is cheering. The other side is jeering. One side will watch with eager anticipation for what Washington will now do. The other side is eager to do all it can to block and disrupt. Four years ago, these same groups were in reverse roles. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Best Resolution

In the big scheme you’ve got one day remaining to write down your New Year’s Resolutions. That’s right, you can’t think ‘em, they have to be written down and kept handy for your weekly review. We all want to lose weight, get more exercise, write thank-you notes, be kinder to others, and get “better” every day. But, friend, those and other wishes like them should be goals. Resolutions ... (click for more)

Sports

Pre-Season Pick Furman Hands UTC First Loss

The Furman Paladins are the pre-season pick to win the Southern Conference men’s basketball title and the Chattanooga Mocs had a great pre-conference run by winning all nine of their games. These two teams squared off at McKenzie Arena Wednesday afternoon and the visitors from Greenville, S.C. were victorious by a 77-73 margin after holding a 35-34 edge at intermission. Furman ... (click for more)

Williams Leads UTC Women To 77-64 Win Over North Alabama

Eboni Williams recorded her second straight double-double, leading the Chattanooga women’s basketball team to a 77-64 win over North Alabama Tuesday afternoon at Flowers Hall. Chattanooga improves to 5-4 on the year and the Lions fall to 1-8. Williams was one of three Mocs in double figures with a game-high 17 points and added 12 rebounds for her second double-double this season. ... (click for more)


