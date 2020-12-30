Dump Truck Goes Off Side Of Roberts Mill Road; Driver Killed

A dump truck went off the side of Roberts Mill Road on Walden's Ridge on Wednesday afternoon, killing the driver.

Several citizens went to the wreck site and found the driver seriously injured after being thrown from the truck. They waited with him until emergency personnel arrived.

At approximately 5 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1200 block of Roberts Mill Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving one vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.