Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL

1603 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

ARNOLD, QUARNEZ MALIK

2012 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

----

ASH, JEREMIAH

2005 POINTE S APT 105 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON

532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ESCAPE

----

BRADLEY, KEYSHUN DEWAYNE

1016 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT BURGLARY

----

BRIDGES, ROBERT S

2700 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073321

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

----

BURGNER, AARON DAVID

11315 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

BUSH, KELLI JEANINE

5920 DOGWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

CARTER, CHRISTOPHER N

16 MCAFFEE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500

----

CLARK, MICHAEL ALAN

1007 FLOYD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

CLEMENTS, ANTONIO LEE

400 NORTH SAINTMARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

----

COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 2202 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

EVADING ARREST

----

CRAFT, HEATHER DAWN

153 HOUSTON RD MT OLIVE, 39114

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

DAVIS, ASHLEY PAGE

92 JUDITH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DOSS, GRAYSON

8207 CICERO TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

GREGORY, SAMMIE

4410 DELASHMITT RD APT 2 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

HARDEN, STARLA KAY

1314 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433919

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

----

HARRIS, HAROLD EUGENE

2709 CITICO AVE APT P6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

HART, KIMBERLY DAWN

755 US HWY 72 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

----

HAYWORTH, ROBERT BRADLEY

3408 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

HESTER, JERMAINE LEMEL

805 WEST TYLER ST APT 7 DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

HICKS, HAILEE FREEDOM

191 SCHOOL ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO RENDER AID

----

HIGGINS, CASSANDRA LAVON

1636 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

----

HOWIE, TYREE

3020 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071610

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

LONG, KENNETH TOMMY

6911 COOLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

----

MARTIN, ANDREW LAMAR

11241 MCGILL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

----

MCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID

1404 GRACE ST SW CLEVELAND, 37308

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

MEGEE, JOANNA ELIZABETH

207 BETA STREET MCMINNVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

----

MILLS, CORDELLO LEDELL

1909 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

MOORE, AUTUMN IVA MARIE

51 LOWRY LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.





Housing AuthoritySIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA----PESNELL, RICHARD ALLEN334 INDUSTRIAL BLVD VILLA RICA, 30180Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----PLATT, ROBERT JUSTIN23901 N RIVER ROAD ALVA, 33920Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----RAISLER, JIMMY4712 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO REPORT)----RICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE----ROBERTS, EMMETT MICHAEL701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE I (POSSESSION OF SCHPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III (AMPHETAMINE)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (MARIJUANA)----SCHAEFER, KYLE C9390 FREEMONT WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT----SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID9122 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS----THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL2209 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)----WALKER, MACK ADAM111 GRIFFITH STREET SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION----WILLIAMS, SCHALLES ANNE211 ARROW DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYFORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITY----WOODWARD, TERRY RANDAL158 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC