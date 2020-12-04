 Friday, December 4, 2020 44.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Governor Lee Calls On National Guard To Come To The Aid Of Stressed Healthcare Workers Dealing With COVID Surge

Friday, December 4, 2020

Governor Bill Lee is calling on the National Guard to aid stressed healthcare providers to deal with a growing number of COVID-19 patients.

Under the governor's order, National Guard members can: 

  • perform authorized diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in health care settings, including but not to limited to hospitals, emergency departments, and alternate care sites (collectively, "Facilities")
  • perform authorized nursing and other functions in Facilities
  • operate public or privately owned, permitted ambulance service vehicles with a licensed service.  

Here is the executive order:

AN ORDER TO FACILITATE THE CONTINUED RESPONSE TO COVID-19 BY INCREASING HEALTH CARE RESOURCES AND CAPACITY

WHEREAS, ongoing, targeted regulatory flexibility is required to address continuing effects, risks, and persistent negative economic conditions and to assist Tennessee's citizens, health care systems, industries, small businesses, local and state governments, and religious and non-profit institutions to combat and recover from the long-term effects of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, in addition to the other powers granted by law, Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 58-2-107, provides, among other things, that during a state of emergency, the Governor is authorized to suspend laws and rules if necessary to cope with an emergency, utilize all available state and local resources needed to combat an emergency, and take measures concerning the conduct of civilians; and

WHEREAS, in addition to the other powers granted by law and any applicable federal orders, Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 58-1-106, provides that during an emergency, the Governor is authorized to order into the active service of the state, for such period, to such extent and in such manner as the Governor may deem necessary, all or any part of the national guard or the Tennessee state guard; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority and the general emergency management powers of the Governor under law, such measures, including the measures contained herein, are necessary to facilitate the response to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Bill Lee, Governor of the State of Tennessee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Tennessee Constitution and other applicable law, do hereby declare a continuing state of emergency and major disaster in order to facilitate a targeted response to specific, persistent effects of COVID-19, and accordingly order the following, effective nunc pro tune to 12:01 a.m., Central Standard Time, on December 1, 2020: 


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION a. An ... (click for more)

Tyler Hanks Arrested On 23 Charges Relating To Multiple Auto Burglaries In Bradley County

Tyler Hanks has been taken into custody in Bradley County on multiple charges relating to 15 auto burglaries committed in late November. On Saturday, Nov. 21, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to several auto burglaries in southeast Bradley County. Upon their arrival, responding deputies from the 100 shift discovered several vehicles at different locations had ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Police Department Is Not Perfect But

The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department or police departments around the world, they are not perfect, they make mistakes, unlike the newly proposed “Community Control Board” that is perfect from the onset. Yesterday, I heard the sheriff of Ramsey County, St. Paul, Mn. say, “Crime is rampant in Dollar Generals, Walgreens, CVS, etc. stores in St. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why We Are Dangerous

In just the first half of this week alone, Chattanooga has had four murders, has been chosen for another year among the “Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities in the United States,” and had a “coalition” of do-nothing activists propose a broad-reaching “Community Control Board” – answerable to no one. The plan, as submitted to the Election Commission to be included on the March 2021 ballot ... (click for more)

Sports

SoCon Announces Updates To Women's Basketball Schedules

The Southern Conference announced changes to the league’s 2020-21 women’s basketball conference schedule on Friday afternoon, aimed at minimizing concerns surrounding the coronavirus. “It’s been a long process, but I’m glad that we finally have our conference schedule set,” Mocs’ head coach Katie Galloway said. “This new format is interesting but I think it will be a fun challenge. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Start of Foundation

Since its inception, the Red Wolves have been very intent on being equally as impactful off the pitch as they are on it. The organization has been consistently active in the community over the past two years, most recently providing thousands of meals to children in need affected by school closures due to COVID-19. This week, owner Bob Martino and Lana Martino took the intent to ... (click for more)


