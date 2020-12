Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL

1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST (MOTOR VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

----

BOUCHER, MADDIE GRACE

794 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE

3703 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR

1736 GANASITA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062730

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

COX, KALEB MATTHEW

530 DELASCHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

ABUSE OF CORPSE

ABUSE OF CORPSE

----

CROTTS, GLENDA FAY

2325 SPRINGS PLACE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE

6735 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

DAVIS, ZACHARY TOLES

109 BEACH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

----

DEEM, TERRI TOWNLEY

144 HERITAGE DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

----

EICH, JACOB CHARLES

6680 HICKORY TRACE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSS OF SCH II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF SCH VI

----

ELLIS, AMBER LEANN

118123 COUNTRY ESTATES DRIVE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

FADER, ANGELA LYNN

2583 HIGHPOINT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

----

GLOVER, IMARI CHARBEZ

2102 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER $10,000

----

GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE

68 FAITH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

HARPER, JERRELL DEVON

5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162419

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

----

HEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE

1209 ROCK WAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

HOLLAND, JOHNBETH CHARISSE

701 LOCKE SIX APT B8 KILLEN, 35645

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

ABUSE OF CORPSE

----

HOLM, TIFFANY JANE

186 VERNONS VW DAHLONEGA, 30533

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----LAIN, BARBARA ALLYN1043 CROWE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE----LANKFORD, JADA404 COREY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT (ATTEMPTED)----LATTIMER, JOSHUA JAMES6118 BAYSHORE DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----LAY, JARELL NAQUANE415 NORTH HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)----LOPEZ, MARISOLAge at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE----LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL SIMULATION----MARSHALL, CHARLES HARLAND7702 ODYSSEY LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED----MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO6222 SOLTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY----NICHOLAS, NAOMI M18105 AMBIANCE WAY FRANKLIN, 37067Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL----OKRZESIK, AARON JOSEPH1608 ALBERT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT----OWENS, JYAIR TYRELL2120 W SHEPHERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----PEACOCK, JONATHAN DALE936 PINEY ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY----PETTY, BRIAN4604 DUSY TRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTEVADING ARRESTASSAULT----POINTER, EARL STANLEY3941 WEBB OAKS CT CHATTANOOGA, 374162222Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----POWELL, MONICA ELLEN133 CHICADEE HLS MARBLE HILL, 30148Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----ROSE, KACIE L6870 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 373411720Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(POSSESSION OF HPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----SHEPHEARD, JAMASON MARCEL1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 325 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN GUN)----SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA2506 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY----SMITH, DUSTIN TAYLOR1507 N THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)----SPEARS, JODARO SANCHEZ2443 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----SPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112830Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----THOMAS, MICHAEL ALLAN1004 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----TIMM, JORDAN N4800 HWY 11 S RICEVILLE,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY----WALKER, DAVID ALLEN20 CEMETARY RD RINNGOLD, 37263Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)----WATSON, STEPHEN1002 HIRAM AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS----WHITE, KELLI JEANNETTE4435 TRAILWOOD DR COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)