 Monday, December 7, 2020 49.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Gattis Yard In Soddy Daisy Subdivision Keeps Getting A Little Brighter Every Christmas

Monday, December 7, 2020

The Gattis place in Soddy Daisy keeps getting a little brighter every Christmas.

Jim Gattis, who was formerly one of the mainstays in the Hamilton County Assessor's Office, said he and his wife, Donna, started with about five pieces of yard light pieces 30 years ago.

"We now have about 90 pieces lit up - plus a few thousand net lights," he said. 

Mr. Gattis said, "We made a few things like the yard stick stars and plastic coat hanger snowflakes mounted on PVC pipe. Two globes on the porch are made from plastic cups. A small indoor Christmas tree is made from eight wire coat hangers.

"The two trees that can be seen in our windows are made from Coke cans."

He said, "Donna and I enjoy doing this for others to see and we enjoy it as well."

Mr. Gattis said, "We turn the lights on around 7:00 and off around 10:00. We don’t turn them on when it’s raining." 

Jim and Donna Gattis live at 389 Classic Dr. in the Ashley Place subdivision.


December 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 6, 2020

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,808 New Cases

December 6, 2020

Jerry Summers: 15 Heroes Of Pearl Harbor - No. 3


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKSTON, JAMES GRADY 1406 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,971. There were 1,808 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Although there were hundreds or thousands of heroes on the fateful date of Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in the Hawaiian Islands, a select few of 15 Navy Servicemen and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKSTON, JAMES GRADY 1406 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT ---- BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE 6607 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DRIVING ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,808 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,971. There were 1,808 new cases, as that total reached 443,822 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 36,039, up 38 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,224 cases, up 9; 29 deaths; 101 ... (click for more)

Opinion

UT Florida Game Crowd Shows Disregard For Public Health And Safety - And Response

Re: Crowd at UT/Florida game: How can UTK leadership allow this behavior at the very instant the governor is asking for National Guard reinforcements to backstop hospital staff shortages due to medical facilities’ being overcome with COVID cases? This behavior is a direct and selfish expression of disregard for all front line healthcare workers. Michael Mallen H ealth, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Vaccine Playbook

On October 16, Tennessee joined every other state in the Union as all the United States presented an “Interim COVID-19 Vaccination Plan” to our Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The reason the word ‘Interim’ is in the plan’s title is because two months ago nobody could have predicted the first vaccines would start being shipped to most of the states this week. Right ... (click for more)

Sports

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)

Vols Fall 31-19 To #6 Florida At Neyland Stadium

Despite giving up just 21 rushing yards and making multiple timely stops, Florida's (8-1) passing attack was too much for Tennessee (2-6) to overcome in a 31-19 defeat on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. Tennessee true-freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 111 yards and his first career touchdown toss in his first career start for UT. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors