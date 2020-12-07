Gattis Yard In Soddy Daisy Subdivision Keeps Getting A Little Brighter Every Christmas

The Gattis place in Soddy Daisy keeps getting a little brighter every Christmas.

Jim Gattis, who was formerly one of the mainstays in the Hamilton County Assessor's Office, said he and his wife, Donna, started with about five pieces of yard light pieces 30 years ago.

"We now have about 90 pieces lit up - plus a few thousand net lights," he said.

Mr. Gattis said, "We made a few things like the yard stick stars and plastic coat hanger snowflakes mounted on PVC pipe. Two globes on the porch are made from plastic cups. A small indoor Christmas tree is made from eight wire coat hangers.

"The two trees that can be seen in our windows are made from Coke cans."

He said, "Donna and I enjoy doing this for others to see and we enjoy it as well."

Mr. Gattis said, "We turn the lights on around 7:00 and off around 10:00. We don’t turn them on when it’s raining."



Jim and Donna Gattis live at 389 Classic Dr. in the Ashley Place subdivision.