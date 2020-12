Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BANKSTON, JAMES GRADY

1406 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE

6607 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DUI 2ND

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCH VI

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

----

COPENY, MARCUS JAMES

4715 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113312

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

CORDELL, JOHN MICHAEL

9011 WOMACK AVENUE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

----

CULPEPPER, MITCHELL LEON

3607 IDA BELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

CURREY, JOSEPH MICHAEL

115 HILLSIDE ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

----

DAVIS, MARCELL DEONTE

1805 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042541

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN

103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

----

DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW

158 LINDA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

----

DEMPSEY, ROSETTA LEANNE

152 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

DOBSON, ZACHARY BRIAN

325 EAST PLANTATION STREET CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DOHRN, LANCE ROBERT

209 BRENTWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----EANEST, ASHTON SKYLAR1400 CHESTNUT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----EVERETT, CHRISTIAN SKYLER152 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----FULGHAM, MARIO ANTWONGREENDALE WAY APT #227 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATION----GASTON, HEATHER NICOLE25 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114327Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR----GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE1820 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----JENNINGS, RODERICK DEWAYNE8318 Harvest Oak Ln Chattanooga, 374211235Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT----JONES, DYLAN STUART8631 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----KELLY, DARRIUS LYDELL4113 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----LEWIS, TERRENCE DEWAYNE312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY EVADING ARREST----LOONEY, EZEKIAL GLENDOWA2007 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)----LOPEZ, JAYVERUNKNOWN ADRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION----MCDONALD, COREYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION----MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON6946 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTY----MCMILLAN, MARCUS DEMONT809 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111304Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONEVADING ARREST----METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONUNSIGNED REGISTRATION----MINCEY, VANCE LEONARD2121 SEQUOYAH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----MORALES, JOSE ANGEL3282 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----PARKER, SHATERIA MONIQUE915 S SEMINOLE DR #45 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500CRIMINAL SIMULATION----POLLARD, MARCUS209 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY EVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE----POSTELL, STANLEY LEBRON1110 QUEENS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062340Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)----RICHARDSON, TAYLOR DANELLE7477 COMMONS BLVD, APT 0236 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----RIVERO, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH227 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION----SANCHEZ, BRIAN1410 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----STEIGERWALD, CHEVY AUSTIN74 JENNY WAY CLEARFIELD, 40313Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----WARREN, GREGORY MICHAEL9249 82ND STREET LARGO, 33777Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----WELCH, MICHAEL L920 FEDERAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----WOODFIN, LAWRENCE CHRISTIAN7316 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETEXTING WHILE DRIVINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)----WOODLEY, SEAN DEMETRIC3007 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)