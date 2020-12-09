Food City Plans Grocery Store At Southside Location On Broad Street

Food City is planning a grocery store on the Southside of Chattanooga at a Broad Street location.

It is set for the former Carter Distributing property just south of the Chattanoogan hotel.

Steven C. Smith, Food City President/CEO said, “We are working with local officials to design a supermarket that will be of great convenience to this community.”

It would feature a first floor with a second floor mezzanine.

The building would have 52,936 square feet of space.





Preliminary drawings show the store fronting on Broad Street at the corner of 13th Street with parking on the south side.

There would be 185 surface parking spaces.

A loading dock is at the rear.

Food City officials are set to go before the Form Based Code Committee on Thursday on the project.

Food City currently has a store in St. Elmo, but it soon will be facing new competition there from a new Publix grocery.