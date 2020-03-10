Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BILLUPS, TAWON L

1905 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BOONE, ANDREW THOMAS

5934 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE

3918 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BENNETT, RAYMOND ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BOONE, ANDREW THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, DERIK ADAM

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/20/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/16/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, TONISHA M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/04/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GENTRY, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GOODMAN, KIOMII R

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR GOODNER, JENNIFER CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

GRAHAM, JOHN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/07/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION GUNTER, ANNA LUANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY GA) GUZMAN, PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HANKS, TANNER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9 EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING HORTON, JACOB CODY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, ALANDO RAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME WALKER COUNTY GA) JONES, FELICIA YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/12/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYNN, RANDALL CLARK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

MCCLURE, JAMES DALE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

FTA

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME FT. OGLETHORPE GA) MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) MOORE, WILLIAM GREGGORY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MYERS, LEONARD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/09/1964

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METH MYREE, LEONARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/04/1970

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKS, NATHANIEL LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/03/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES PENA, FRANK WADE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/03/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

ROBBERY RICE, ASHLEY S

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

ROCHON, JACOB R

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

PETIRION TO REVOKE (FELONY EVADING VOP) SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTIZO-JUAN, GILBERTO TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SISK, MAGAAN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, PATTI ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) SOLOMON, ROBERT LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/18/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR THOMAS, DOMINIQUE D

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR THOMPSON, CHARLES LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/26/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WHITE, LARRY D

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/18/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

VANDALISM (DOM)