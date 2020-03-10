 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 61.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BENNETT, RAYMOND ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOONE, ANDREW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, DERIK ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/20/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/16/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, TONISHA M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GENTRY, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GOODMAN, KIOMII R
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOODNER, JENNIFER CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

GRAHAM, JOHN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/07/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
GUNTER, ANNA LUANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)
GUZMAN, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HANKS, TANNER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9 EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
HORTON, JACOB CODY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, ALANDO RAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME WALKER COUNTY GA)
JONES, FELICIA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/12/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYNN, RANDALL CLARK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

MCCLURE, JAMES DALE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FTA
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME FT. OGLETHORPE GA)
MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MOORE, WILLIAM GREGGORY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MYERS, LEONARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF METH
MYREE, LEONARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKS, NATHANIEL LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/03/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
PENA, FRANK WADE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/03/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • ROBBERY
RICE, ASHLEY S
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

ROCHON, JACOB R
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • PETIRION TO REVOKE (FELONY EVADING VOP)
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTIZO-JUAN, GILBERTO TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SISK, MAGAAN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, PATTI ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
SOLOMON, ROBERT LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/18/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMAS, DOMINIQUE D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMPSON, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/26/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHITE, LARRY D
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/18/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • VANDALISM (DOM)

WILLIAMS, BOBBIE RENE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/09/1960
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
WILSON, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WRIGHT, JUSTIN C
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ZACKERY, JAZMINE DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT


