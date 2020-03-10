March 10, 2020
The amount of say the City Council has in shaping the upcoming 2021 budget remained undetermined, if the conversation at the weekly strategic planning meeting is anything to go on.
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Bryan Garman on a charge of fighting or baiting of animals after he posted a video of two dogs fighting at his residence with “He did good” as the caption. One of the dogs involved in the fighting has since died.
A team of veterinarians in Bradley County sought to save the life of "Manny," who was gravely injured in the illegal
Can you help invoke the return of Chattanooga’s history?
Can you help invoke the return of Chattanooga's history?

Over the past six years, I've dedicated a substantial amount of time in an effort to elevate Chattanooga's historical footprint. At this point, a rise in funding and support for Picnooga needs to occur within its seventh year, or it could be it's last. I've been successful with crowdfunding efforts for six years of operation,
One of my favorite stories is about the old and wise Indian chief who was sitting outside the teepee when two of his handsome braves were debating the good and the bad of Daylight Saving (no 's') Time. He'd listened to their blather long enough to yearn for his late-afternoon gulp of firewater when he ordered one to bring him an old Indian blanket. "I want you two knuckleheads to
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team earned two at-large bids to the upcoming 2020 NCAA Championships today. Junior Fabian Gutierrez and sophomore Tanner Smith made their way into the field with today’s announcement by the NCAA.
Gutierrez finished second at 125 pounds at the SoCon Championships in Boone, N.C., on Sunday. He is 17-9 overall and ranked No.
The Lee University women's basketball team will host the NCAA D2 National Tournament's South Regional as the No. 1 seed, the NCAA announced on Sunday evening. The Lady Flames (28-4) will host the event for the first time and will face No. 8 seed Alabama Huntsville on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m.
The three-day Regional will take place March 13, 14 and 16 inside Walker Arena in