City Set To Start Soon On $8 Million Of Street Paving Projects

The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday night approved what Mayor Andy Berke called "the largest list of paving projects for roads in the history of our city."

The mayor said, "As we have held budget meetings all over town - and as I hear from Chattanoogans regularly - the need for infrastructure investment has always been a top priority for our residents. While we have traditionally under-invested in roads, my administration has more than tripled the city's yearly budget for paving.

"The City Council unanimously approved the request last night. That means we will begin working on more than $8 million worth of paving projects in a few weeks.

"Our Department of Transportation is working to ensure that we invest in more areas of our city than ever before. I am committed to seeing this investment continue in the future."

