UTC Closing Monday, Going To Online Instruction On March 23 Through End Of Month Due To Corona Virus

Caution Calls For Changes To Classes, Housing

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
UTC will close next week, then use online instruction through the end of March due to the Corona Virus.

UTC said in a statement on Twitter, "UTC is committed to protecting the health of our students, faculty, staff & the Chattanooga community. UTC will suspend face-to-face instruction effective March 16. The week of March 16 will be used to migrate face-to-face courses to online instruction platforms.

"The week of March 23, all course instruction will be offered online.
We hope to resume normal operations on Monday, March 30. Students with research or clinical requirements should contact their faculty advisors for guidance

"From March 16 to March 30, students are asked not to return to campus. We recognize that some students cannot go home, for a variety of reasons. We will continue to provide housing & food service for students who are unable to return home.

"Automatic waivers will be granted to international students, student athletes and selected other student groups. Those students who need to retrieve personal belongings from campus housing will be allowed to do so; details will be forthcoming."

Chancellor Steve Angle released the following statement: 

"The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is committed to protecting the health of our students, faculty, staff and the Chattanooga community and help slow potential spread of the novel coronavirus in Tennessee. As of the time of this message, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County or on this campus. At the same time, we want to ensure the continuity of our teaching, research and outreach missions.

"Consistent with the announcement today by interim University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd, UTC will suspend face-to-face instruction effective March 16. The week of March 16 will be used to migrate face-to-face courses to online instruction platforms. 

"The week of March 23, all course instruction will be offered online. We hope to resume normal operations on Monday, March 30. Students with research or clinical requirements should contact their faculty advisors for guidance. 

"From March 16 to March 30, students are asked not to return to campus. We recognize that some students cannot go home, for a variety of reasons ranging from their hometowns or countries are unsafe to the fact that this campus is their only home. 

"We will continue to provide housing and food service for students who are truly unable to return home. Automatic waivers will be granted to international students, student athletes and selected other student groups. Those students who need to retrieve personal belongings from campus housing will be allowed to do so; details will be forthcoming.

"The remainder of the student body is not to report to campus for the resumption of classes until Monday, March 30. Residence halls are scheduled to re-open on Saturday, March 28. If circumstances change, updated information will be provided.

"Access to campus facilities during the period from March 16 to March 28 will be determined and communicated as soon as possible. Modified food service will be provided by Aramark. 

"Until March 16, all scheduled events presented by the University and outside entities will go forward as planned. A decision on events later than March 16 will be announced as soon as possible.

"Faculty and staff are to report to work as usual during the two-week period that begins on Monday, March 16. Further details for faculty about online instruction will be shared by Provost Jerold Hale. 

"In addition to restrictions on international travel announced earlier this month, the University is suspending indefinitely all non-essential, domestic, University-related business travel.

"Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing along with other recommended habits to avoid viral illness, including frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer, cleaning or disinfecting high-touch surfaces and staying home if you are sick. 

"The health and safety of our students is top priority. Thank you to every member of the campus community for pitching in to help find solutions to the unique challenges we face in the present circumstances. Your efforts and cooperation are much-appreciated and key to successful management of these challenges." 

Additional updates will be provided as they are available at www.utc.edu/coronavirus.

 


