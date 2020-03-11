Lee University Extends Spring Break For Precautionary Measures

According to officials at Lee University, the school has decided to extend its spring break by one day to provide more time for precautionary measures being taken in light of the global Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Classes will resume on Tuesday.

There are no suspected cases of the virus on Lee’s campus. The delay was announced to students in an email from president Dr. Paul Conn.

Lee’s spring break began March 7.

For a full update and description of measures being taken, visit www.leeuniversity.edu.