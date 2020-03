Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ

2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons

FEDERAL

---

AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE

2169 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON

1211 LAKESIDE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOARD, JESSICA LAUREN

7731 SNOWHILL VIEW LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

---

BROWN, JULIENNE R

165 PRINCESS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COX, CHRISTINA ANNE

6414 MISTY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

CUNNINGHAM, TIMOTHY SCOTT

2742 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CURETON, PHILLIP LEBRON

9846 W RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

ECHOLS, DAVID MAURICE

6218 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212322

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FISHER, CARTAVIUS RASHAD

3102 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FLANDERS, KOREY JAMES

8803 BRAMLETT RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER $1,000

---

FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA

2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

---

GARTH, EDWARD LAWUAN

998 WEST 12TH ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

HEMBREE, NATHAN JODANIEL

2433 RODNEY DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

HILL, RAYMOND ALLEN

1601 MILLWOOD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO YIELD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HUBBARD, PATRICK LAWRANCE

2500 OREAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ

13761 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED

---

JACKSON, BLACK

8172 BURGANDY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JACKSON, MALCOLM

1700 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JACKSON, MORRIS LEBRON

1256 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023718

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW

---

JONES, ERIC LEBRON

1701 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JOSHUA, ANTOINE LEBRON313 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KELSEY, L HANNAH184 1/2 BEENE STREET SODDY DAISY, 373796910Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KENASTON, DANIELLE WHITNEY152 GOODSON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MCCORKEL, REGINALD K3710 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MERRITT, JOSHUA DAVID8213 BAYBERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, JAMES DORAN6320 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDING 53 MPH IN 40 MPH ZONEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NARD, EDWARD LAMONT1803 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071036Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT---OLIVER, SHAWN EDWARD4806 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---PENLAND, ANDREW BLANE1782 STONES REST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---RANIA, A BAILEY3420 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374111418Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REED, MONTRAILIA LIONELL535 NORTH HAWTHORNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY3012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO APPEAR---SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT1811 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCOTT, MARCELLE T1007 EAST CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SHERMAN, DANIEL GREGORY61 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SLAUGTHER, DANA LYNN8240 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA5001 N MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---SMITH, KIMBERLY TENNILLE308 N Moore Rd Chattanooga, 374113424Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---STONE, BRIAN ALEX3012 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION---TODD, ANTHONY HOWELL8808 DON RAY WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TRUJILLA, JR, FERNANDO1046 FACTORY STREET DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOPEN CONTAINER LAW---WARE, SEAN TOMAY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---WEST, JUSTIN LEE1830 WORLEY CHAPEL RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT

