Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACEVEDO, ALFREDO ADRIAN
2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING OF REVOKED, SUSPEND
---
ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE
3112 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRETT, JAMES WESLEY
7046 ELY FORD PL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BURCHARD, JACOB AUSTIN
1743 CASEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COCHRAN, JESSICA
1843 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COMBS, CLARENCE DWAYNE
4010 UMBARGER LN SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE POSS.
OF COCAINE
---
DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE
9313 DIVENDEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID
,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
---
GARNER, DWIGHT
1610 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063133
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOBER, CODY VANCE
158 BROWNING WAY DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
US 41 MARSHALL HOLD
---
GUNTER, MERRETTA ANNE
6915 SENTINEL LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAMLETT, WANDA SUE
2619 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOLT, KENNETH H
3600 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
1405 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HULLENDER, BENNIE DOUGLAS
816 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ISSAC, THOMAS JAMES
2704 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
---
JACKSON, WILLIAM LAWRENCE
2002 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY
4720 HUNTER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JONES, JOHN RICHARD
9823 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD APT 2 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, ROBERT ONEAL
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
LAVOIE, MARY M
171 MAPLE ST SEWANEE, 37375
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DUI (1ST OFFENSE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEE, HARRIS DEJUAN
7487 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LEE, JACKIE CHARLES
5227 WOODLAWNVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL
9163 PINE STREET APT A OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
---
MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE
119 HOLLOWBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID
1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCDONALD, JOSHUA
2501 DEVAUGH STREET SHREVEPORT, 71108
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH
1220 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MUNGIA, SAMMY TREVIL
1468 WEST 10TH ST GREELY, 80632
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MYER, GARLIN LAVON
147 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
---
MYERS, JAMIE RAY
10300 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT (POLICE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT (POLICE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
---
NANCE, KELLY JEWELL
209 SOUTH OAK ST. WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NIX, ADAM GWENN
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
---
ORTH, CASEY SMOLAK
308 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OSBORNE, BRANDY S
3729 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
PEREZ, LUIS DANIEL
251 KEETER RD DALTON,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
DRIVING ON DIVIDED HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
RAMSEY, TOMMY TYRONE
3606 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
RICKETTS, ROY
1102 EMERSON ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
RICKETTS, TINA DANYELL
974 CHAROLETT AV CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROBINSON, MICHAEL LEE
75 COUNTY ROAD 643 HENAGAR, 35978
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHAFFER, SHIRLEY JANA
1859 KINCAID RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SPENCER, ALEXANDRA MAGEE
2107 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063211
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STOUDEMIRE, APRIL DONYELL
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 308 Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
TERRY, PAUL DEWAYNE
8214 OXFORD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WEBB, ERIC LEBRON
3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
VIO. OF OPEN TITLE LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WEBB, JAMES BRIAN
9313 Dividing Ridge Rd Soddy Daisy, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
WEBB- WOFFORD, KRYSTAL YVETTE
5609 KENYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
---
WESTFIELD, KEYANNA M
2909 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
15230 SLABTOWN ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL
2112 Delano Dr Chattanooga, 374062331
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
2255 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, DUSTIN KEITH
1132 PROBASCO STREET N LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE
6228 CANOE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Here are the mug shots:
|ACEVEDO, ALFREDO ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING OF REVOKED, SUSPEND
|
|ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRETT, JAMES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BURCHARD, JACOB AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CAYLOR, HEATHER L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/12/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|COMBS, CLARENCE DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/21/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
|
|GOBER, CODY VANCE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HAMLETT, WANDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 07/11/1948
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ISSAC, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/25/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
|
|JACKSON, WILLIAM LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JONES, JOHN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 09/30/1942
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, ROBERT ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/11/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|LAVOIE, MARY M
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DUI (1ST OFFENSE)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LEE, JACKIE CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
|
|MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/26/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCDONALD, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MYERS, JAMIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT (POLICE)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT (POLICE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|NANCE, KELLY JEWELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NIX, ADAM GWENN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
|
|ORTH, CASEY SMOLAK
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OSBORNE, BRANDY S
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ, LUIS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
- DRIVING ON DIVIDED HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RICKETTS, ROY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|RICKETTS, TINA DANYELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/22/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SPENCER, ALEXANDRA MAGEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|STARNES, NICHOLAS PAUL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|STATON, BARRETT LARON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
|
|STOUDEMIRE, APRIL DONYELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|TERRY, PAUL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/19/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WEBB, JAMES BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
- ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|WEBB- WOFFORD, KRYSTAL YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
|
|WESTFIELD, KEYANNA M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, DUSTIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|