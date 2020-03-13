Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ACEVEDO, ALFREDO ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/20/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING OF REVOKED, SUSPEND ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRETT, JAMES WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BURCHARD, JACOB AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CAYLOR, HEATHER L

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/12/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COMBS, CLARENCE DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSS. OF COCAINE DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/12/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 07/21/1952

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE GOBER, CODY VANCE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

US 41 MARSHALL HOLD

HAMLETT, WANDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 07/11/1948

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ISSAC, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 04/25/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING JACKSON, WILLIAM LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/09/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JONES, JOHN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 77

Date of Birth: 09/30/1942

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, ROBERT ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/11/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED LAVOIE, MARY M

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

DUI (1ST OFFENSE)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LEE, JACKIE CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/26/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCDONALD, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

ROBBERY MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MYERS, JAMIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/17/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (POLICE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT (POLICE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, NANCE, KELLY JEWELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIX, ADAM GWENN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO) ORTH, CASEY SMOLAK

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OSBORNE, BRANDY S

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

PEREZ, LUIS DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

DRIVING ON DIVIDED HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RICKETTS, ROY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND RICKETTS, TINA DANYELL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/22/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROBINSON, MICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SPENCER, ALEXANDRA MAGEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/24/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING STARNES, NICHOLAS PAUL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/30/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY) STATON, BARRETT LARON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 STOUDEMIRE, APRIL DONYELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/08/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS TERRY, PAUL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/19/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)