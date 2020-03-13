The Tivoli Theatre Foundation Temporarily Closes Venues To Help Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 Virus

As a pro-active measure regarding the spread of COVID-19, the city of Chattanooga and the Tivoli Theatre Foundation will temporarily close The Tivoli Theatre, The Walker Theatre, and the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, effective Friday.

Officials said, "The safety and security of our audiences, artists, and staff is our top priority, so with heavy hearts we will be cancelling or postponing our upcoming events from Friday, March 13 to Friday, April 3, or until the city is comfortable with our re-opening.

We will notify our patrons if this hold is extended."We are making every effort to reschedule these shows where possible. Refunds for events that will be ultimately canceled will take place at point-of-purchase. If the show is postponed, tickets will be honored for the new date. Our box office will continue to execute refunds as the hold on our venues continue. For more information about refunds during this time please contact our box office team at 423-757-5580 or boxoffice@tivolichattanooga.com."Our team will continue to bring Chattanooga the unique events you love. Though it’s true that our venues will be closed for the time being, we will continue to strive toward our purpose – to ensure the sustainability of our historic venues - while promoting them as vibrant attractions that add to the quality of life of our city. To find out more about our Foundation and how to support us through this, click here."If you have any further questions, please contact our box office at 423-757-5580 or boxoffice@tivolichattanooga.com.FULL LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS BELOW:Harry Connick Jr. - 3/13Yonder Mountain String Band - 3/13 *Rescheduled for 5/22*Bobby Stone Film Series: Breakfast at Tiffany’s - 3/14Bobby Stone Film Series: Parasite - 3/14Bobby Stone Film Series: One Upon A Time in Hollywood - 3/15Banff Mountain Mountain Film Festival World Tour - 3/16Blue October - 3/18CSO Pops: Lights! Camera! Action! - 3/21Sam Bush - 3/21CSO Special: Disney in Concert A Tale As Old As Time - 3/28Darci Lynne Farmer - 3/29CSO Masterworks: Dona Nobis Pacem - 4/2Baby Shark Live - 4/25