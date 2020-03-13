 Friday, March 13, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation Temporarily Closes Venues To Help Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 Virus

Friday, March 13, 2020

As a pro-active measure regarding the spread of COVID-19, the city of Chattanooga and the Tivoli Theatre Foundation will temporarily close The Tivoli Theatre, The Walker Theatre, and the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, effective Friday.

Officials said, "The safety and security of our audiences, artists, and staff is our top priority, so with heavy hearts we will be cancelling or postponing our upcoming events from Friday, March 13 to Friday, April 3, or until the city is comfortable with our re-opening.

We will notify our patrons if this hold is extended.

"We are making every effort to reschedule these shows where possible. Refunds for events that will be ultimately canceled will take place at point-of-purchase. If the show is postponed, tickets will be honored for the new date. Our box office will continue to execute refunds as the hold on our venues continue. For more information about refunds during this time please contact our box office team at 423-757-5580 or boxoffice@tivolichattanooga.com.

"Our team will continue to bring Chattanooga the unique events you love. Though it’s true that our venues will be closed for the time being, we will continue to strive toward our purpose – to ensure the sustainability of our historic venues - while promoting them as vibrant attractions that add to the quality of life of our city. To find out more about our Foundation and how to support us through this, click here." 

If you have any further questions, please contact our box office at 423-757-5580 or boxoffice@tivolichattanooga.com. 

FULL LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS BELOW:
Harry Connick Jr. - 3/13
Yonder Mountain String Band - 3/13 *Rescheduled for 5/22*
Bobby Stone Film Series: Breakfast at Tiffany’s - 3/14
Bobby Stone Film Series: Parasite - 3/14
Bobby Stone Film Series: One Upon A Time in Hollywood - 3/15
Banff Mountain Mountain Film Festival World Tour - 3/16
Blue October - 3/18
CSO Pops: Lights! Camera! Action! - 3/21
Sam Bush - 3/21
CSO Special: Disney in Concert A Tale As Old As Time - 3/28
Darci Lynne Farmer - 3/29
CSO Masterworks: Dona Nobis Pacem - 4/2
Baby Shark Live - 4/25


March 13, 2020

Dalton Gang Member Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison

Florencio Rodriguez, a member of the Sureños 13 gang and multi-convicted felon, has been sentenced to consecutive, maximum terms of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun with an obliterated serial number. “Gang members are relentless in their attempts to prey upon vulnerable communities in this district, including in North Georgia,” said ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Sets Coronavirus Protocol; Cracking Down On Vehicle Thefts

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Police Chief Todd Gann, at the town council meeting, outlined the town’s protocol for handling the threat from the coronavirus. First, he said if a person does not feel well, to call before going to an emergency room so hospitals will not be overwhelmed. He said plans are being made to do drive-through tests for the virus and that procedures have been created ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)

NISL Suspends Season For 30 Days; Chattanooga FC Home Opener Delayed

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the professional home debut of the Chattanooga Football Club. The National Independent Soccer League announced Thursday afternoon that they are suspending the season for 30 days, effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According a release sent via Twitter, “the NISL will use this time to monitor this situation in consultation ... (click for more)


