GNTC Instructional Classes Suspended Through March 22

Georgia Northwestern Technical College suspends classes through March 22.

GNTC President Dr. Heidi K. Popham released the following letter:

"In light of the current health issues and concerns resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19), Georgia Northwestern Technical College has made the decision to suspend all instructional classes (credit courses, adult education, and continuing education), and activities on all campuses effective 4:15 p.m., Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 22.

"Additional plans for instructional, academic, and operational activities beyond this period will be developed and communicated by March 20. It is imperative that students diligently check their student email and all previously stated forms of communication (student email, GNTC website, Blackboard, emergency notification alerts, text, and social media) to ensure they are aware of the academic plan for their particular program.



"All college personnel should report as usual on Monday, March 16, for individual departmental operational plans to be determined. For this period, the college will close all operations at all campuses at 4:15 p.m. Monday-Friday.

"While a variety of factors influenced this decision, be assured that the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is always our primary concern. Georgia Northwestern Technical College will remain in consultation with the Georgia Department of Public Health and other state and local authorities as we evaluate this evolving situation.

"We ask that the entire GNTC community continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines as shared by DPH and the CDC. This remains a rapidly evolving situation and we know that members of our community will have questions that this email does not yet answer. Students and employees should continue to monitor email and the Georgia Northwestern Technical College website, www.gntc.edu, for updated information and resources."