 Friday, March 13, 2020 67.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Creative Discovery Museum, Hunter Museum To Close Temporarily

Friday, March 13, 2020

The Creative Discovery Museum will be temporarily closed beginning Saturday through the following Friday.  

Officials said, "CDM will continue to monitor the local and national spread of COVID-19 closely and follow recommendations from local government and public health officials, and will evaluate re-opening on a weekly basis.

"CDM will host birthdays and lock-ins that were registered in advance through the weekend due to the nature of the contained environments and small numbers of people served through those programs.

"CDM has had no known cases of COVID-19 associated with any of our visitors or staff.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is currently no evidence that children are more susceptible to COVID-19; however, they can still carry the virus to at-risk populations, such as older adults and those with chronic medical conditions."

“One of the strengths of the Museum is that it is entirely hands-on,” said Henry Schulson, executive director. “Since the community is at risk, we want respect the high-risk population in our community. We are basing our decisions on the recommendations of the medical community in an effort to keep the public that we serve as safe as possible.”

The Hunter Museum will temporarily close to the public as of the close of business today (Friday) and will cancel or postpone scheduled public programs until further notice.

Ticket holders will be notified of cancellations and/or rescheduled dates, and refunds are being honored.

Officials said, "In making these decisions, we are following the lead of national and global health authorities as well as local officials in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"The Hunter Museum will continue to share updates via our website, social media and email as we monitor the situation."


March 13, 2020

TVA Closing Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center, Delaying Opening Of Campgrounds

March 13, 2020

Chattanooga Zoo To Remain Open For Now

March 13, 2020

East Ridge Police To Handle Non-Emergency Cases By Phone


As part of its ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak, TVA is closing its Raccoon Mountain visitor center and delaying the opening of additional visitor centers and the five campgrounds ... (click for more)

Officials of the Chattanooga Zoo said they will remain open for now. Officials said, "Chattanooga Zoo staff is closely monitoring the developments of the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). ... (click for more)

East Ridge Police Chief Stan Allen said, due to the threat of the coronavirus, that non-emergency cases would be handled by phone. He said, "As our community continues to feel the increased ... (click for more)




Breaking News

TVA Closing Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center, Delaying Opening Of Campgrounds

As part of its ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak, TVA is closing its Raccoon Mountain visitor center and delaying the opening of additional visitor centers and the five campgrounds it operates near its hydroelectric dams. In addition, visitor access to all TVA office facilities is being restricted. Staffed visitor centers at Fontana, Norris and Kentucky dams that were ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Zoo To Remain Open For Now

Officials of the Chattanooga Zoo said they will remain open for now. Officials said, "Chattanooga Zoo staff is closely monitoring the developments of the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). Like all public venues, we continue to monitor the situation and follow all guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local authorities including ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

USA South Athletic Conference Releases Statement On COVID-19 Status

The following is a release from the USA South Athletic Conference concerning the COVID-19 pandemic: Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities being paramount, the Presidents Council of the USA South Athletic Conference has unanimously decided to cancel all remaining regular season, including ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors