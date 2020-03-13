Creative Discovery Museum, Hunter Museum To Close Temporarily

The Creative Discovery Museum will be temporarily closed beginning Saturday through the following Friday.

Officials said, "CDM will continue to monitor the local and national spread of COVID-19 closely and follow recommendations from local government and public health officials, and will evaluate re-opening on a weekly basis.

"CDM will host birthdays and lock-ins that were registered in advance through the weekend due to the nature of the contained environments and small numbers of people served through those programs.

"CDM has had no known cases of COVID-19 associated with any of our visitors or staff. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is currently no evidence that children are more susceptible to COVID-19; however, they can still carry the virus to at-risk populations, such as older adults and those with chronic medical conditions."

“One of the strengths of the Museum is that it is entirely hands-on,” said Henry Schulson, executive director. “Since the community is at risk, we want respect the high-risk population in our community. We are basing our decisions on the recommendations of the medical community in an effort to keep the public that we serve as safe as possible.”

The Hunter Museum will temporarily close to the public as of the close of business today (Friday) and will cancel or postpone scheduled public programs until further notice.





Ticket holders will be notified of cancellations and/or rescheduled dates, and refunds are being honored.





Officials said, "In making these decisions, we are following the lead of national and global health authorities as well as local officials in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.





"The Hunter Museum will continue to share updates via our website , social media and email as we monitor the situation."



