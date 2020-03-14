 Saturday, March 14, 2020 56.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

Saturday, March 14, 2020
Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he was getting out of the vehicle and he did not receive the phone back. He tracked the phone to 2150 Church St, Cleveland, Tn. Police requested Bradley County to attempt to make contact at the address but were notified that no contact was made at the residence.

* * *

An officer had to referee a battle between two women at 1001 Broad St.
Japeka Atkins and Irma Mendoza were involved in a verbal disorder over shoes. Police said Ms. Atkins' husband gave away her shoes without her consent to Ms. Mendoza "who had no idea of what transpired." Ms. Mendoza gave back the shoes, but both women were still "up in arms." The officer reported, "I was able to diffuse the situation, and calm both parties down."

* * *

A woman on Usher Drive said her hair did not show up. She said she ordered a package of hair from Amazon some time ago and it was supposed to be sent by mail, but she never received it. She said the Post Office is claiming it was delivered but Amazon is saying it wasn't. Therefore, she believes it may have been lost or stolen during the mailing process.

* * *

Police responded to an Unknown Trouble at a residence on Holland Lane. Police knocked on the door several times, but did not receive an answer. Police checked the door to see if it was open and it was. Police announced their presence and made entry into the home to ensure no people were injured. Upon entering the home police were met by a black male with only a shirt on. Police asked if he called the police and he said no. He said he and a female were in the middle of having sex. Police checked on a white female who said she was fine. Police ensured both parties were fine and left the residence. Shortly after leaving, police received a call to back up EMS at the same address. Upon arriving on scene police found the same white female who was now inside crying. She would not tell police why she was upset but said "her friend" was in the back yard. Police went into the back yard and found the same black male from earlier there. He said shortly after police left the first time that the woman's father showed up and he was afraid of the father. Police asked the woman if everything that happened with the man was consensual and she stated yes. However, she was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

* * *

There was a suspicious person call at the Mapco on E. Brainerd Road. An officer checked out a woman who had been sitting at the Mapco for 45 minutes. She said it was due to her just getting out of the Silverdale jail and "trying to get organized." 

* * *

While conducting bar checks, police went to Alan Golds at 1100 McCallie Ave. Upon arrival police asked the security at the door how many people were at the club. They showed police a clicker that showed 195. The club has a limit of 201 posted. Police entered the club and felt like the club was extremely overcrowded. Police asked the manager again for the count and she replied that it was 195. When police said they felt it was more, she replied, "Why don't you count them all?" So they did. Police made the decision to dump the crowd and count them as they were exiting. Police counted a total of 324 in the club. After the count was completed police allowed 184 people back in the club as that is all that remained in line. The club was cited to the Chattanooga Beer Board
set for April 2.

March 14, 2020

Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

March 14, 2020

Hawk Family Sues Chambliss Bahner & Stophel, Johnson, Hickey & Murchison Over Tax Advice

March 14, 2020

All City Court Cases Through The End Of March Will Be Reset


Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he ... (click for more)

The Hawk family has sued the Chambliss Bahner & Stophel law firm and the Johnson, Hickey & Murchison accounting firm for over $5 million, claiming faulty tax advice. The Circuit Court ... (click for more)

City Court Judges Sherry Paty and Russell Bean said all City Court cases through the end of the month will be reset. They said, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he was getting out of the vehicle and he did not receive the phone back. He tracked the phone to 2150 Church St, Cleveland, Tn. Police requested Bradley County to attempt to make contact at the ... (click for more)

Hawk Family Sues Chambliss Bahner & Stophel, Johnson, Hickey & Murchison Over Tax Advice

The Hawk family has sued the Chambliss Bahner & Stophel law firm and the Johnson, Hickey & Murchison accounting firm for over $5 million, claiming faulty tax advice. The Circuit Court complaint was filed by Sue Hawk, the estate of her late husband Bill Hawk, and Billy F. Hawk Jr. It says the Hawks had sought tax advice in relation to the proceeds of the sale of two ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

The Saturday Funnies got an early start on giggles this week when our frenzied friends made a mad dash on toilet paper in the panic over the coronavirus. Are you serious? Hand sanitizer I can understand, as well as a supply of Clorox wipes in the truck to put between your hand and, say, the handle of a gasoline pump, but toilet tissue is altogether part of our ridiculous fears. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Cancel Fanfest In Response To COVID-19 Concerns

The Lookouts have announced that their annual FanFest event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution. The Lookouts are following the lead of other leagues and organizations while also following best practices from local, state, and federal officials regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. “The health and safety of our fans ... (click for more)

No Decision Yet On Sold-Out Mocs Softball Vs. USA Team

No decision has been made yet on whether the sold-out game between UTC softball and the USA team will be canceled. Officials said on Friday: A Message from Chattanooga Sports Committee: Dear fan and partners, We are in contact with USA Softball about any potential decision to postpone or cancel the game scheduled for April 7, 2020. Protecting spectators and staff is ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors