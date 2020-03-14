Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he was getting out of the vehicle and he did not receive the phone back. He tracked the phone to 2150 Church St, Cleveland, Tn. Police requested Bradley County to attempt to make contact at the address but were notified that no contact was made at the residence.* * *An officer had to referee a battle between two women at 1001 Broad St.Japeka Atkins and Irma Mendoza were involved in a verbal disorder over shoes. Police said Ms. Atkins' husband gave away her shoes without her consent to Ms. Mendoza "who had no idea of what transpired." Ms. Mendoza gave back the shoes, but both women were still "up in arms." The officer reported, "I was able to diffuse the situation, and calm both parties down."* * *A woman on Usher Drive said her hair did not show up. She said she ordered a package of hair from Amazon some time ago and it was supposed to be sent by mail, but she never received it. She said the Post Office is claiming it was delivered but Amazon is saying it wasn't. Therefore, she believes it may have been lost or stolen during the mailing process.* * *Police responded to an Unknown Trouble at a residence on Holland Lane. Police knocked on the door several times, but did not receive an answer. Police checked the door to see if it was open and it was. Police announced their presence and made entry into the home to ensure no people were injured. Upon entering the home police were met by a black male with only a shirt on. Police asked if he called the police and he said no. He said he and a female were in the middle of having sex. Police checked on a white female who said she was fine. Police ensured both parties were fine and left the residence. Shortly after leaving, police received a call to back up EMS at the same address. Upon arriving on scene police found the same white female who was now inside crying. She would not tell police why she was upset but said "her friend" was in the back yard. Police went into the back yard and found the same black male from earlier there. He said shortly after police left the first time that the woman's father showed up and he was afraid of the father. Police asked the woman if everything that happened with the man was consensual and she stated yes. However, she was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.* * *There was a suspicious person call at the Mapco on E. Brainerd Road. An officer checked out a woman who had been sitting at the Mapco for 45 minutes. She said it was due to her just getting out of the Silverdale jail and "trying to get organized."* * *While conducting bar checks, police went to Alan Golds at 1100 McCallie Ave. Upon arrival police asked the security at the door how many people were at the club. They showed police a clicker that showed 195. The club has a limit of 201 posted. Police entered the club and felt like the club was extremely overcrowded. Police asked the manager again for the count and she replied that it was 195. When police said they felt it was more, she replied, "Why don't you count them all?" So they did. Police made the decision to dump the crowd and count them as they were exiting. Police counted a total of 324 in the club. After the count was completed police allowed 184 people back in the club as that is all that remained in line. The club was cited to the Chattanooga Beer Boardset for April 2.