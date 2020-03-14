All City Court Cases Through The End Of March Will Be Reset

City Court Judges Sherry Paty and Russell Bean said all City Court cases through the end of the month will be reset.

They said, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an order directing that all in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee, are suspended from the close of business on Friday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Chattanooga City Court will remain open under this directive but will not hear any cases during this time. All cases set during this time will be rescheduled.

"The City Court Clerk’s Office will remain open during regular business hours to answer any questions and to accept payments. Any person who has been cited to Court during these two weeks will be notified of a new court date by the Clerk’s Office. It is strongly encouraged to make any payments online, when possible, at www.chattanooga.gov, or you can mail a payment to City Court Clerk, 600 Market Street, Room 104, Chattanooga, Tennessee, 37402.

"If you have any questions you can contact the Clerk’s Office at (423) 643-7541."