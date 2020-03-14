 Saturday, March 14, 2020 56.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


All City Court Cases Through The End Of March Will Be Reset

Saturday, March 14, 2020

City Court Judges Sherry Paty and Russell Bean said all City Court cases through the end of the month will be reset.

They said, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an order directing that all in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee, are suspended from the close of business on Friday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Chattanooga City Court will remain open under this directive but will not hear any cases during this time. All cases set during this time will be rescheduled. 

"The City Court Clerk’s Office will remain open during regular business hours to answer any questions and to accept payments. Any person who has been cited to Court during these two weeks will be notified of a new court date by the Clerk’s Office. It is strongly encouraged to make any payments online, when possible, at www.chattanooga.gov, or you can mail a payment to City Court Clerk, 600 Market Street, Room 104, Chattanooga, Tennessee, 37402.

"If you have any questions you can contact the Clerk’s Office at (423) 643-7541."


March 14, 2020

Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

March 14, 2020

Hawk Family Sues Chambliss Bahner & Stophel, Johnson, Hickey & Murchison Over Tax Advice

March 14, 2020

All City Court Cases Through The End Of March Will Be Reset


Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he ... (click for more)

The Hawk family has sued the Chambliss Bahner & Stophel law firm and the Johnson, Hickey & Murchison accounting firm for over $5 million, claiming faulty tax advice. The Circuit Court ... (click for more)

City Court Judges Sherry Paty and Russell Bean said all City Court cases through the end of the month will be reset. They said, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he was getting out of the vehicle and he did not receive the phone back. He tracked the phone to 2150 Church St, Cleveland, Tn. Police requested Bradley County to attempt to make contact at the ... (click for more)

Hawk Family Sues Chambliss Bahner & Stophel, Johnson, Hickey & Murchison Over Tax Advice

The Hawk family has sued the Chambliss Bahner & Stophel law firm and the Johnson, Hickey & Murchison accounting firm for over $5 million, claiming faulty tax advice. The Circuit Court complaint was filed by Sue Hawk, the estate of her late husband Bill Hawk, and Billy F. Hawk Jr. It says the Hawks had sought tax advice in relation to the proceeds of the sale of two ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

The Saturday Funnies got an early start on giggles this week when our frenzied friends made a mad dash on toilet paper in the panic over the coronavirus. Are you serious? Hand sanitizer I can understand, as well as a supply of Clorox wipes in the truck to put between your hand and, say, the handle of a gasoline pump, but toilet tissue is altogether part of our ridiculous fears. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Cancel Fanfest In Response To COVID-19 Concerns

The Lookouts have announced that their annual FanFest event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution. The Lookouts are following the lead of other leagues and organizations while also following best practices from local, state, and federal officials regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. “The health and safety of our fans ... (click for more)

No Decision Yet On Sold-Out Mocs Softball Vs. USA Team

No decision has been made yet on whether the sold-out game between UTC softball and the USA team will be canceled. Officials said on Friday: A Message from Chattanooga Sports Committee: Dear fan and partners, We are in contact with USA Softball about any potential decision to postpone or cancel the game scheduled for April 7, 2020. Protecting spectators and staff is ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors