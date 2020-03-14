 Saturday, March 14, 2020 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Reward Offered For Arrest And Conviction Of Those Responsible For Dog Fighting

Saturday, March 14, 2020

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for dog fighting in the area of Lowery, 8th and 10th Streets in Cleveland. 

According to McKamey Animal Center officials, a second video of a vicious dog attack involving the dog known as Roscoe has surfaced. This is the second video sent to MAC pertaining to a graphic dog fight on March 6.

The video depicts two men at the dog fight, one male in black sneakers and blue jeans is filming the attack while the other male wearing tan skinny jeans and white sneakers uses a metal pole to poke the injured dog as the attack continues.

One person has been arrested but it is believed there may be several others involved with this event and possible other attacks.

On March 6, MAC received the first video of the dog fight that had been posted on Facebook with the comment by poster Matt Garman “He did good”. MAC transferred the fighting video to Cleveland Police. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office announced that Matthew Bryan Garman was arrested on a charge of Fighting or Baiting of Animals.

The injured dog known as Manny died from his wounds three days later.

MAC has received a number of tips pertaining to witness accounts and possible other fights. Police records show that on Feb. 9 Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a separate dog fight in progress. According to witness accounts the same dog (Roscoe) had attacked a black and white neighborhood dog—according to the police report it is believed that dog had died.

MAC has turned over all videos and statements to the District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office in the hope that those who participated in this attack will be identified and charged with dog fighting.

To report any information on dog fighting in the area of Lowery and 8th Street or any other areas nearby please contact McKamey Animal Center at 394-2374, email rcross@mckameyanimalcenter.org or call the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department.


Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

Charles H. Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Closes Monday Due To COVID-19


Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Lookouts Cancel Fanfest In Response To COVID-19 Concerns

No Decision Yet On Sold-Out Mocs Softball Vs. USA Team

