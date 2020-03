Walker County Arrest Report For March 9-15

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Walker County:

BENNETT JAMES ROBERT W/M 39 OFFICER GLOVER SIMPLE ASSAULT

JACKSON ERIC THOMAS W/M 39 OFFICER FRANKLIN HOLD FOR COURT

SARGENT TIMOTHY JOEL W/M 38 OFFICER CLARK FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF A VEHICLE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE

GROOMES TIMOTHY MAURICE W/M 34 OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

TOMLIN GERTRUDE COLLEEN W/F 61 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

FERRELL BRANDON RICHARD W/M 28 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

MUNDY NINA CHERI W/F 28 OFFICER THOMAS GSP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

TURBYFILL LINDY CARA W/F 35 OFFICER ALFORD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE

SEAY TAMMY MICHELLE W/F 42 OFFICER THOMASON PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HINTON LATASHA SHANTA B/F 31 OFFICER DYE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

FRANKLIN CHRISTOPHER LYNN W/M 41 OFFICER MULLIS RPD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPEDNED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, SPEEDING, WRONG CLASS OF LICENSE

BOWMAN DANIELLE NICOLE W/F 25 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

DOVE BRIANNA KATHLEEN W/F 21 OFFICER HEAD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFNESE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN OR YIELD AFTER STOPPING

WARREN JAMES DALLAS W/M 49 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HOGAN CASI ESTEL W/F 29 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – FELONY

JOHNSON ALANDO RAY B/M 34 OFFICER MILLER ENTERING AUTOMOBILE OR OTHER MOTOR VEHICLE WITH INTENT TO COMMIT THEFT OR FELONY (4 COUNTS), FAILLURE TO APPEAR – MISD

YOUNG SAMUEL PAUL W/M 38 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

BRIDGES JANET DENISE W/F 58 GBI / OFFICER THOMASON THEFT BY TAKING GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - FELONY, THEFT BY CONVERSION - FELONY

BRADLEY TAMMY RAE W/F 58 OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CROFT ROBERT MICHAEL W/M 32 OFFICER CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HOGUE AUSTIN CHANDLER W/M 21 OFFICER MILLER BATTERY

ELLIS JONATHAN LEE W/M 51 OFFICER BREWER FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

SIMPSON TAMARA NICOLE W/F 27 OFFICER BROOME PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

BOYD NICHOLAS KEITH W/M 24 OFFICER WEBER CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND (PRIVATE PROPERTY)

ALDER JACKY RAY WM 36 OFFICER JONES DUI, STRIKING FIXED OBJECT, LEAVING SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT

SMITH JADA SHYAN WF 20 OFFICER KIRBY WARRANT

HALL DARREN SCOTT WM 20 HOLLAND DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

RAPIER AUSTIN HUNTER WM 17 OFFICER COKER MISD MARIJUANA

BURNS GRACIE BRIANNA WF 21 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

NESTER ASHTON ALEESHA WF 28 OFFICER REYNOLDS WARRANT/ TRAFFIC CIATIONS

PARRIS RONALD LAMAR WM 67 DTF FAILURE TO APPEAR MISD

STEPHENS BRIAN DOUGLAS WM 42 OFFICER CAREATHERS

VANN ERIC MCCALL WM 55 PROBATION

FINK CHRISTIAN KIARALEIGH BF 21 OFFICER TERRY POSS SCHEDULE I WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

HAGER DOUGLAS EUGENE WM 21 OFFICER ELLIOT DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

REECE MARK ANTHONY WM 26 OFFICER WILLIAMS

EDWARDS JEREMY SHANE WM 38 OFFICER TERRY WARRANT

OLIVER JEREMY BRIAN WM 34 OFFICER TERRY POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE

HOLLOWAY MARK ASHLEY WM 38 OFFICER CAREATHERS SPECIAL INDICTMENT

MCPHERSON CHARLES MICHAEL WM 56 DUNN HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY

SHARP JAMES WILLIAM WM 46 OFFICER TERRY POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE

WILLIAMS JOSH WADE WM 32 DTF POSS.METH

WALLIN COREY LEE WM 26 DTF POSS METH

WATKINS KASEY JUNE WF 28 DTF POSS.METH

VICK SALKEISA SHATIANA BF 26 OFFICER CARTER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, HANDS FREE, STOP SIGN VIOLATION

BYRD PATRICK WILLIAM BM 25 OFFICER WALKER WARRANTS

BLACKMON JOSH LAMAR WM 30 OFFICER COPPICK WARRANTS

HOLMES DAWN LAMAR WM 61 HOLLAND HOLD FOR DADE COUNTY

JUV JUV JUV WM 16 WILSON TERRORISTIC THREATF FELONY

PARKER JAMIE LYNN WF 42 OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

HILL CURTIS WAYNE WM 40 TERRY CITY WARRANT

BELT CALEOB ALEXANDER WM 21 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

CROUCH DARREL LABRON WM 37 MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD, PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

TARVER DEANGELO DEWAYNE BM 23 MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

HILLBURN MATTHEW SHANE WM 44 DTF VGCSA

KAY JONATHAN DAVID WM 40 DTF VGCSA

MILLER DESMOND NOAH WM 17 PARRY VGCSA, FIREARM

HUNTER PATRICK D BM 46 OFFICER COPPICK HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY TN

GERLACH CHRISTIAN ISSAC WM 20 OFFICER COPPICK PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

OYER JONATHON PAUL W/M 34 OFFICER WALKER DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

STARNES NICHOLAS PAUL W/M 30 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE

TERRY PAUL DEWAYNE W/M 45 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

TICE STEPHEN RAY W/M 27 OFFICER HENRY CRIMINALTRESPASS – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY UNDER $500

SANDERS CHAD TIMOTHY W/M 43 LANG RPD DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, DRIVER TO EXERCISE PROPER USE OF RADIOS AND MOBILE TELEPHONE

MCCLURE JAMES DALE W/M 30 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

STROUD NICHOLAS LEE W/M 35 OFFICER CLARK FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

MITCHELL SHIRLEY LEE W/F 29 OFFICER HENRY BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ALLOW TO WITNESS FELONY/BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE

HAYES NATHANIEL HALLEN W/M 20 OFFICER COKER LPD CRIMINAL TRESPASS – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY UNDER $500, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISD

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 25 OFFICER KELLEY CPD CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

MCADAMS JAMES ALLEN W/M 42 OFFICER DYE WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – FELONY, TERRORISTIC THREATS - FELONY

WEAVER DANNY LEE W/M 66 OFFICER DYE WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – FELONY, TERRORISTIC THREATS - FELONY

WEAVER DANNY LEE JR W/M 43 OFFICER DYE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – FELONY, TERRORISTIC THREATS – FELONY, SIMPLE BATTERY AGAINST POLICE OFFICER/LE DOG/CORRECTIONS OR DETENTION OFFICER

GRAY JASON MYLES W/M 45 OFFICER DYE TERRORISTIC THREATS – FELONY, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD.

ZARAGOZA-BERMUDEZ AGUSTIN JAMIE H/M 44 126717 OFFICER HEAD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DUI – ENDANGERING A CHILD UNDER 14 YOA

PAYNE MASON TAYLOR W/M 26 30286 OFFICER MULLIS RPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL .08 OR MORE

BROWNING BRANDY RENEA W/F 32 125482 OFFICER CLARK POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

TEEMS SCONDA NICOLE W/F 34 4117 OFFICER CLARK POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISD

DEDMAN DARIAN JUSTUS H/M 21 126733 OFFICER CLARK POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HODGE STEVEN DEWAIN W/M 36 126707 OFFICER CLARK POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISD

GILLEY CLAUDE RONALD W/M 63 52868 OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE

STEWART DEASIA GABRILLE B/F 23 50072 OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY – FVA