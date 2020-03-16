To serve and maintain the health and safety of the public and staff as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles recommends motorists renew their current tag online at www.countyclerkanytime.com.

As recommended by the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hamilton County Health Department, his office will be staggering staff schedules to create social distancing.

Hours of operation will remain the same; however, this may increase customer wait times.

Mr. Knowles said, "Based on experience we expect more than 10,000 motorists each month to personally visit either the Bonny Oaks Branch or the Courthouse office to simply purchase an annual vehicle registration decal. Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency I urge motorists to take advantage of the online renewal option. Online applications are promptly processed and mailed."



Last year the clerk’s office renewed 76,949 online vehicle tag renewals and another 10,688 by mail. While it is not possible to apply for a vehicle title or driver’s license online because of the many variables pertaining to documents and ID requirements established by state and Federal laws, other online services are available by accessing www.countyclerkanytme.com.



These include the ability of a new business owner to apply and pay the $15 fee online for a new business license. The license will then be mailed to the business.



Notary applicants may download an application from our website and remit by mail. Couples can complete a marriage license pre-application online to expedite processing when visiting the Courthouse for issuance.



Anyone needing information relating to County Clerk services may phone 423 209-6525 during the hours 8-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

