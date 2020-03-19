 Thursday, March 19, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Changes Implemented To Seek To Relieve Many From Having To Visit Driver Services Center In Person

Thursday, March 19, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said at this time, most State Driver Services Centers remain open and the Department is currently taking precautions to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.

 

To relieve as many customers as possible from needing to visit a Driver Services Center during the outbreak, the Driver Services Division is implementing the following changes:

 

·         Starting March 20,2020, the Department is waiving its requirement that citizens appear in person and have a new photograph taken through October 1, 2021.

This will allow many customers with expiring credentials to renew online and not visit in person.

·         Non-US citizens with Temporary driver licenses (Class XD and XID) will still need to visit in person to renew those licenses upon expiration of the current license.

·         All Driver Licenses, Learner Permits, Commercial Driver Licenses, Photo Identification Licenses (ID), and Handgun Carry Permits that would expire between March 12, 2020, and May 19, 2020, will be extended for six months from the original expiration date.  The Department will issue a letter of extension to the individuals affected.  Affected individuals will be required to keep the letter with them during the extension period. 

The Department is also taking the following precautions for the health and safety of employees and customers:

 

·         Adopting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing all Driver Services Centers and equipment.

·         Providing guidance to our personnel regarding precautions to minimize risk of exposure for themselves and customers.

·         Stationing a staff member at the entrance of each Driver Services Center to ensure the number of customers entering the Center does not exceed CDC recommendations.

·         Encouraging and allowing customers to wait in their vehicles using the Department’s queuing technology (E-Ticketing) until notified by text or call to enter the Driver Services Center.

·         Providing protective gear for examiners who interact with customers following TSA procedures.

·         Encouraging customers to use credit or debit cards only to limit handling of cash.

We encourage everyone to utilize our e-Services portal for available online services such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees, and changing your address. The e-Services portal can be accessed at https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

 

If you wish to obtain a REAL ID at this time, you will still need to visit a Driver Services Center. However, Gov. Lee has asked the federal government to delay the October 1st deadline to acquire a Real ID. That decision from the federal government is pending.

 

We ask that customers who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath), have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or have traveled to a high-risk area for COVID-19, please consider the health and safety of our employees and other customers and visit a Center at another time.

 

This remains an ongoing situation and any updates or changes to our services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be proactively shared.


March 19, 2020

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

March 19, 2020

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

March 19, 2020

Mayor Berke Directs A Temporary Halt To Dining Service In Restaurants, Bars; Gyms And Fitness Centers In The City Limits Told To Close


Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said Thursday he was directing that dining service inside restaurants and bars close temporarily. He also directed the closure of fitness centers and gyms. The mayor said, ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Pucketts said it was closing effective 6 p.m. Thursday ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and associates." The following changes will remain in effect until further notice. No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting. Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Numbers Don't Justify The Damage

I was just on the John Hopkins medical site and I'm not giving the numbers on purpose, if you want them, go there yourself. Maybe at that point you will come to the realization this hysteria does not add up. We, I mean you, are costing thousands of jobs, killing thousands of retirement accounts, all over inflated accounts of what could happen. Please look at the data and quit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named As First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard, formerly of Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree by the Associated Press, becoming the first player in program history to receive first-team honors by the AP, which started its All-America teams in 1994-95. Howard becomes the fifth Kentucky ... (click for more)

Lady Vols' Rennia Davis Nets All-American Honorable Mention

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee's Rennia Davis is among those receiving honorable mention to the recently announced All-America Team. Davis, a 6-foot-2 junior forward from Jacksonville, Fla., earned national distinction from AP for the first time in her career, coming on the heels of also garnering All-SEC First Team status for the initial occasion this season. She was a second-team ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors