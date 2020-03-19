 Thursday, March 19, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said State Rep. Mike Carter informed him Thursday of an Executive Order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee that delays vehicle registration renewals set to expire March 12 through May 18, 2020  to June 15, 2020.

 

Mr. Knowles said, “The first three days of this week 2,000 citizens visited the Clerk’s office.

This action by Governor Lee will reduce in-person visits to receive renewal services.”

 

He said sections of this wide-ranging Governor’s Order also suspend the expiration dates on valid driver licenses and Class ID photo identification for six months from the current expiration date. This extension applies to driver’s license and IDs set to expire March 12 through May 18, 2020.

 

Each of these functions are duties of the Hamilton County Clerk’s office. These extensions allow residents who are facing a current expiration date to delay their visit to the Clerk’s office, he said.

 

County Clerk Knowles said, “I’m grateful to Senator Bo Watson and State Rep. Mike Carter for their coordinated efforts to reduce the necessity of a personal visit to the Clerk’s office for a period of time during this COVID-19 health crisis.”

 

Motorists who are titling a vehicle for the first time may visit the Clerk’s office to make application. For more information please visit www.countyclerkanytime.com.

 

Below are the two sections issued by Governor Bill Lee that are applicable to the Clerk’s office.

 

Section 22. “The provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 55-4-104(a)-(d), are hereby suspended to the extent necessary to delay the expiration of all valid motor vehicle registrations set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020. Such motor vehicle registrations shall instead expire on June 15, 2020; provided, however, that such registrations shall return to their original renewal schedules in subsequent years.”

 

Section 23. “The provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, Sections 55-50-336 and 55-50-337, are hereby suspended to the extent necessary to delay the expiration of all valid Class A, B, C, D, P, and M driver licenses and Class ID photo identification licenses set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020. Such licenses shall instead expire six (6) months from the current date the license is set to expire.”


Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said Thursday he was directing that dining service inside restaurants and bars close temporarily. He also directed the closure of fitness centers and gyms. The mayor said, ... (click for more)




Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Pucketts said it was closing effective 6 p.m. Thursday ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and associates." The following changes will remain in effect until further notice. No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting. Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient ... (click for more)

Opinion

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we’ve only tested 49 people in Hamilton ... (click for more)

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather ... (click for more)

Sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard, formerly of Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree by the Associated Press, becoming the first player in program history to receive first-team honors by the AP, which started its All-America teams in 1994-95. Howard becomes the fifth Kentucky ... (click for more)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee's Rennia Davis is among those receiving honorable mention to the recently announced All-America Team. Davis, a 6-foot-2 junior forward from Jacksonville, Fla., earned national distinction from AP for the first time in her career, coming on the heels of also garnering All-SEC First Team status for the initial occasion this season. She was a second-team ... (click for more)


