Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Jump From 228 On Friday To 371 On Saturday

Tennessee conoravirus cases have jumped from 228 on Friday to 371 on Saturday. It was at 154 on Thursday. The numbers were at 73 on Tuesday. They were at 32 last Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

The virus is now in 33 Tennessee counties.

Shelby County soared from four cases to 40 overnight.

The new cases include three in Monroe County to the northeast of Chattanooga.

Hamilton County is listed with seven cases of the new strain of virus that can be deadly and has many businesses and government operations shut down. School officials said a part of the Lookout Valley Elementary community had the virus, and UTC earlier reported a case on campus. The first case here was an Episcopal rector.

Bradley County remains at one case.

Davidson County remains the epicenter with 140 reported cases. A 73-year-old man with underlying health issues died of coronavirus in Nashville. Mayor John Cooper said most who are stricken have mild symptoms, but he noted it can be deadly.

Williamson County is up to 47 cases and Sumner County remains at 11. There are now four cases in Knox County and three each in Montgomery and Wilson counties.

Putnam County and Rutherford County have five each.

There are 59 listed as out of Tennessee and 10 as unknown. The out of Tennessee are non-Tennessee residents who were tested in Tennessee.

Others:

Dickson 3

Campbell 2

Cheatham 2

Cumberland 2

Dyer 2

Hamblen 2

Robertson 2

Scott 2

Sevier 2

Tipton 2

Washington 2

Anderson 1

Blount 1

Carroll 1

Cocke 1

Fayette 1

Greene 1

Jefferson 1

Maury 1

Roane 1

Sullivan 1