Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Jump From 228 On Friday To 371 On Saturday

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Tennessee conoravirus cases have jumped from 228 on Friday to 371 on Saturday. It was at 154 on Thursday. The numbers were at 73 on Tuesday. They were at 32 last Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

The virus is now in 33 Tennessee counties.

Shelby County soared from four cases to 40 overnight.

The new cases include three in Monroe County to the northeast of Chattanooga.

Hamilton County is listed with seven cases of the new strain of virus that can be deadly and has many businesses and government operations shut down. School officials said a part of the Lookout Valley Elementary community had the virus, and UTC earlier reported a case on campus. The first case here was an Episcopal rector.  

Bradley County remains at one case.

Davidson County remains the epicenter with 140 reported cases. A 73-year-old man with underlying health issues died of coronavirus in Nashville. Mayor John Cooper said most who are stricken have mild symptoms, but he noted it can be deadly.

Williamson County is up to 47 cases and Sumner County remains at 11. There are now four cases in Knox County and three each in Montgomery and Wilson counties.

Putnam County and Rutherford County have five each.

There are 59 listed as out of Tennessee and 10 as unknown. The out of Tennessee are non-Tennessee residents who were tested in Tennessee. 

Others:

Dickson 3

Campbell 2

Cheatham 2

Cumberland 2

Dyer 2

Hamblen 2

Robertson 2

Scott 2

Sevier 2

Tipton 2

Washington 2

Anderson 1

Blount 1

Carroll 1

Cocke 1

Fayette 1

Greene 1

Jefferson 1

Maury 1

Roane 1

Sullivan 1

 


March 21, 2020

Some Cici's Customers Offer To Buy Pizza For Those In Need; Chattanooga Restaurants Coping In New Ways

March 21, 2020

Closed-Down Theater Owner Finds Way To Help Chattanoogans During Their Time Of Need

March 21, 2020

2 Shot On North Terrace Saturday Afternoon


CiCi's is up and running at Hixson and Gunbarrel Road location with take-out/curbside service and delivery for orders of five pizzas or more. Owners say some customers and others from out of ... (click for more)

It all began out of a desire to help others. Rose Cox, the owner of the downtown Palace Theater, saw that many people she knew were beginning to struggle as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ... (click for more)

Two people were shot Saturday afternoon on North Terrace. Chattanooga Police are investigating the incident which happened around 4 p.m. The two people were taken to area hospitals with ... (click for more)




Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

One of the funniest memes of the day read: “How many of you people gonna cash them checks from ‘not my president.’ I think that’s funny but the ‘liberal elites,’ the humorless dems and a wispy group of snowflakes got all twisted up; brothers and sisters, until you learn to lighten up and to let the waters of life roll off like a duck’s back, your acid will eat its container. I am ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Golf Club Changes Operations, But Still Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With more and more places shutting down, golf is still an option if you are a member of the Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, club president Arch Trimble said changes have been made in order to ensure the safety of all who partake in the activity. “We feel like we want to stay open as long as it is reasonably safe,” said Mr. Trimble. “But we’ve never been through ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)


