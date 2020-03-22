 Sunday, March 22, 2020 57.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Jump To 505 As Health Crisis Worsens

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Tennessee conoravirus cases have jumped to 505 cases from 371 on Saturday as the health crisis worsens here and elsewhere.

The virus is now in 41 Tennessee counties - up from 33 on Saturday.

There are now 167 cases in Davidson County, where one person has died.

Shelby County is also afflicted, jumping to 66 cases.

Hamilton County remains with eight cases and Knox County has five.

Bradley County has two confirmed cases.

There are three cases listed in Monroe County, one in McMinn County and one in Marion County.

Shelby County soared from four cases to 40 overnight.

The new cases include three in Monroe County to the northeast of Chattanooga.

Williamson County is up to 48 cases and Sumner County doubled from 11 to 22.

Rutherford County is up to eight and Putnam County up to six.

There are 82 listed as out of Tennessee and 30 as unknown. The out of Tennessee are non-Tennessee residents who were tested in Tennessee. 

Others:

Dickson 4

Cheatham 4

Dickson 4

Fayette 3

Campbell 2

Carroll 2

Chester 1

Cocke 1

Cumberland 2

Greene 2

Dyer 2

Franklin 1

Gibson 1

Hamblen 2

Houston 1

Jefferson 2

Loudon 1

Maury 2

Robertson 3

Montgomery 3

Perry 1

Roane 1

Scott 2

Sevier 1

Sullivan 1

Tipton 5

Washington 2

 


March 22, 2020

Alabama Coronavirus Cases Up To 138, Including Jackson County

March 22, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 21, 2020

Best Buy Will Have Curbside Pickup; Only Employees Will Be In Stores; Employees Who Stay On To Get Higher Pay


Alabama coronavirus cases are up to 138, state health officials said Sunday morning. The total includes a woman at Bryant, Ala., in Jackson County. Officials is Jackson County say the county ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE 3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Best Buy is moving to "contactless curbside service" beginning Sunday - with only employees allowed in the stores. The company is offering extra pay to those employees who continue on as the ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Alabama Coronavirus Cases Up To 138, Including Jackson County

Alabama coronavirus cases are up to 138, state health officials said Sunday morning. The total includes a woman at Bryant, Ala., in Jackson County. Officials is Jackson County say the county is in lockdown, except for critical services. There are 61 in Jefferson County (Birmingham). Shelby County has 17 cases, Lee County 14, and Madison County 12. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE 3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) --- COOPER, TRISTAN DAYMON 424 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112709 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes Sir, Let’s Gamble

It was around about 50 years ago when the world started to recognize “Thalidomide babies.” A German pharmaceutical firm had developed a drug for morning sickness for expectant mothers and depression that was considered as a safe and efficient therapy. But there was no way for them to know that it also had a catastrophic side. Once in the human body, the good effects and the bad ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Players Staying Active During Virus Hiatus; Team Reaches Out To Players Far From Home

The Chattanooga Football Club’s NISA season may be postponed, but their players still train like they are fighting for a playoff spot. Managing director Jeremy Alumbaugh detailed the kind of training regimen the staff has laid out for each athlete. During the past week, players were asked to simply stay active. For some, that might mean going for a hike, while for others they ... (click for more)

Tennessee Basketball Attendance Is Tops Nationally

Tennessee drew more fans to Thompson-Boling Arena for men's and women's basketball games during the 2019-20 season than any other school in America. A total of 461,146 Big Orange fans attended 33 games, as the Vols drew 322,822 for their 17 home games, and the Lady Vols drew 138,324 for their 16 home events. Tennessee's total attendance was 33,077 more than the next ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors