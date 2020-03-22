Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Jump To 505 As Health Crisis Worsens

Tennessee conoravirus cases have jumped to 505 cases from 371 on Saturday as the health crisis worsens here and elsewhere.

The virus is now in 41 Tennessee counties - up from 33 on Saturday.

There are now 167 cases in Davidson County, where one person has died.

Shelby County is also afflicted, jumping to 66 cases.

Hamilton County remains with eight cases and Knox County has five.

Bradley County has two confirmed cases.

There are three cases listed in Monroe County, one in McMinn County and one in Marion County.

Shelby County soared from four cases to 40 overnight.

The new cases include three in Monroe County to the northeast of Chattanooga.

Williamson County is up to 48 cases and Sumner County doubled from 11 to 22.

Rutherford County is up to eight and Putnam County up to six.

There are 82 listed as out of Tennessee and 30 as unknown. The out of Tennessee are non-Tennessee residents who were tested in Tennessee.

Others:



Dickson 4

Cheatham 4

Fayette 3

Campbell 2

Carroll 2

Chester 1

Cocke 1

Cumberland 2

Greene 2

Dyer 2



Franklin 1

Gibson 1

Hamblen 2

Houston 1

Jefferson 2

Loudon 1

Maury 2

Robertson 3

Montgomery 3

Perry 1

Roane 1

Scott 2

Sevier 1

Sullivan 1

Tipton 5

Washington 2