Georgia Coronavirus Cases Go Up To 800 - Up From 625 on Sunday; Deaths Increase To 26

Monday, March 23, 2020

Georgia's coronavirus cases have risen to 800 - up from 625 on Sunday, and the death count increased by one to 26, state health officials said Monday evening.

A Catoosa County case is a 20-year-old who recently visited Disney World.

No cases have yet been reported in Walker or Dade counties.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 61 cases - up from six five days ago. Floyd County (Rome) is up to 10 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is up to six. Two people from Floyd County have died.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 152 now in Fulton County and 79 in Cobb County. There are now 74 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has 35 cases with one death. Five people have died in Cobb County (Marietta) and two in Fulton County (Atlanta).

An inmate at the Fulton County Jail tested positive. He was listed as a man in his 30s.

Dougherty County, where six have died at Albany, is up to 69 cases.

The coronavirus is now in 70 Georgia counties as that number continues to grow.

Almost all of the Georgia deaths involve individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Others:

Cherokee 24

Carroll 21

Clayton 19

Lee 19

Clarke 14

Richmond 11

Fayette 11

Hall 10

Coweta 9

Henry 9

Lowndes 8

Douglas 7

Forsyth 7

Paulding 5

Rockdale 5

Chatham 4

Glynn 4

Forsyth 4

Newton 4 

Polk 4

Spalding 4

Troup 4

Columbia 3

Lamar 3

Oconee 3

Peach 3

Pickens 3

Worth 3

Baldwin 2

Bibb 2

Butts 2

Early 2

Effingham 2

Laurens 2

Logan 2

Lumpkin 2

Muscogee 2

Sumter 2

Terrell 2

Tift 2

Barrow 1

Burke 1

Charlton 1

Clinch 1

Coffee 1

Dawson 1

Harris 1

Heard 1

Houston 1

Liberty 1

Lincoln 1

Madison 1

Miller 1

Monroe 1

Morgan 1

Pierce 1

Randolph 1

Tatnall 1

Turner 1

Twiggs 1

Washington 1

Unknown 46

 

 

 

 

 

 


