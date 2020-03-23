 Monday, March 23, 2020 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Berke Orders Closure Of Malls, Retail Stores, Beauty Shops, Tattoo Parlors; Bans Public Gatherings To Fight Virus

Monday, March 23, 2020

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke signed an executive order on Monday that mandates additional steps to limit community exposure to the virus and protect workers. 


Effective at midnight on Wednesday, the following businesses will be required to close: 


  • Indoor areas of shopping malls and all retail stores

  • Salons, beauty shops, and barbershops

  • Massage parlors, spas, tanning salons, and tattoo parlors


For those workplaces that do remain open, all workers should have their temperatures checked by their employers upon entering and exiting their place of business.

Employees who are feverish should be immediately sent home to self-quarantine and seek medical care.


Additionally, all public gatherings of any size are to be suspended until further notice, including worship services, funerals, festivals, fairs, and public performances. City parks are still open but public access has been suspended at City playgrounds, basketball courts, baseball fields, soccer fields, the Chattanooga Skate Park, and the hockey rink for now.


“I know this is a frustrating and strange time for all of us. Chattanooga prides itself on its sociability and love of community. This is really tough, but knowing how quickly this vicious disease can spread -- even by individuals who show no symptoms -- we have to ask for your patience and sacrifice at this time,” Mayor Berke said. “Other cities who have failed to do this have seen their emergency rooms and intensive care units completely overwhelmed for weeks on end, and we desperately want to avoid that here.”


Today’s executive order follows similar “Safer At Home” orders provided by the mayors of Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville, he said.  


“As the city receives more guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health and CDC, we may have to take even more actions,” Mayor Berke added. “This is a public health crisis without precedent in our country, and we anticipate that it will take some time before it is fully under control. The sooner and more seriously we commit ourselves to social distancing and remaining in our homes, the sooner we can get through it.”


On Friday, March 20 Mayor Berke signed Executive Order 2020-03, which provides the mayor with additional emergency management powers during a period of civil emergency, particularly related to obtaining equipment, materials, and supplies for emergency response purposes. 


March 23, 2020

Tennessee Lottery Temporarily Closes Claim Centers

March 23, 2020

Ronald McDonald House Suspends Acceptance Of New Families Due To Virus

March 23, 2020

Tornado Risk To Increase Over Storm-Ravaged And Virus-Ravaged Tennessee Tuesday


Tennessee Education Lottery CEO Rebecca Hargrove Monday announced the claim centers at Nashville Headquarters and all District Offices are temporarily closed in response to Governor Bill Lee’s ... (click for more)

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Ronald McDonald House Charities global organization made the difficult decision to suspend acceptance of new families, effective Saturday, ... (click for more)

Following storms capable of producing large, damaging hail over the southern Plains during Monday night, all forms of severe weather, including tornadoes, are possible over portions of the Tennessee ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Tennessee Lottery Temporarily Closes Claim Centers

Tennessee Education Lottery CEO Rebecca Hargrove Monday announced the claim centers at Nashville Headquarters and all District Offices are temporarily closed in response to Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 17 and Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s “Safer at Home” order during the Coronavirus pandemic. TEL District Offices are in Chattanooga, Memphis and Knoxville. All prize ... (click for more)

Ronald McDonald House Suspends Acceptance Of New Families Due To Virus

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Ronald McDonald House Charities global organization made the difficult decision to suspend acceptance of new families, effective Saturday, March 21, for at least 21 days. Guest families currently staying at the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House may remain at the House at this point in time as long as they are well enough to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘From Russia With Love’

When I was 11 years old I watched in horror as our TV showed Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev banging his shoe during a session at the UN. It was probably my first view of the evil included in this world and when the Russian bellowed that the speech that he was hearing was by a “fawning lackey of the American imperialists,” that sealed it for me. In high school I read about even worse ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors