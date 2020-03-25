 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 69.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Volkswagen Chattanooga Extends Production Suspension

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Volkswagen Chattanooga announced Wednesday that will be extend production suspension until it resumes on Sunday, April 5, at 10 p.m. 

President and CEO of Volkswagen America Tom du Plessis said, "The health and safety of our team remains our highest priority. Volkswagen Chattanooga will remain closed next week, extending the shutdown period which began March 21. We plan to resume production Sunday, April 5 at 10 p.m.

"We will continue to provide full pay next week for all team members at the factory. Employees who are able to telework, such as office staff, will continue to do so. We’re asking all employees to self-quarantine and maintain social distancing as directed by the CDC.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will take any and all additional steps as they become necessary, communicating updates as they are available."


March 25, 2020

Baylor School Science Researchers Step Up To Provide 4-Hour Coronavirus Testing; Coppinger Says Lab Can Eventually Do Up To 300 Per Day

March 25, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

March 25, 2020

Chattanooga City Council To Hold 1st Online Meeting On March 31


County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that Baylor School science researchers have stepped up to convert the school's lab for coronavirus testing. He said there would be a four-hour turnaround ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020 1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga City Council has found a solution that will allow it to continue to meet and conduct business during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Council will resume meetings on Tuesday, ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Baylor School Science Researchers Step Up To Provide 4-Hour Coronavirus Testing; Coppinger Says Lab Can Eventually Do Up To 300 Per Day

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that Baylor School science researchers have stepped up to convert the school's lab for coronavirus testing. He said there would be a four-hour turnaround and eventually some 300 tests per day can be performed. The county mayor said swabs would be collected each morning at Erlanger, CHI Memorial and Parkridge hospitals and taken to the ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020 1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE PUBLIC INTOXICATION 03/11/2020 2 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 03/11/2020 3 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE ASSAULT 03/11/2020 1 WATTS JR., PATRICK LAVAR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED ... (click for more)

Opinion

Does The Mayor Have Authority To Closes Businesses? - And Response (3)

I am curious where the mayor gets the authority to close businesses in the city. I have looked through the state code and cannot find that authority. It appears to reside in the governor and the Health Department. I note that several cities have decided they do not have such authority after legal consultation. Cities such as Dickson and Sevierville have stated as much. ... (click for more)

We Are All In This Together

My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors