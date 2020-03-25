Volkswagen Chattanooga Extends Production Suspension

Volkswagen Chattanooga announced Wednesday that will be extend production suspension until it resumes on Sunday, April 5, at 10 p.m.

President and CEO of Volkswagen America Tom du Plessis said, "The health and safety of our team remains our highest priority. Volkswagen Chattanooga will remain closed next week, extending the shutdown period which began March 21. We plan to resume production Sunday, April 5 at 10 p.m.

"We will continue to provide full pay next week for all team members at the factory. Employees who are able to telework, such as office staff, will continue to do so. We’re asking all employees to self-quarantine and maintain social distancing as directed by the CDC.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will take any and all additional steps as they become necessary, communicating updates as they are available."