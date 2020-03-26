 Thursday, March 26, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions.  In addition to an earlier proclamation that closed gyms, fitness centers, and limited restaurants to carry-out or drive through orders only, East Ridge will now be requiring all non-essential businesses to temporarily close.  This proclamation will take effect at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

“This order basically does not permit services which require close contact,” said Chris Dorsey, East Ridge city manager.  “This includes businesses such as spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, and tanning salons.  Businesses that cannot regulate social distancing requirements are also restricted, such as movie theaters, concert venues, and retail shopping malls.”  

East Ridge City Mayor Brian Williams added that any business considered essential, such as “brick and mortar stores,” grocery stores, drug stores, and service stations, will remain open but are asked to follow safe social distance requirements with their customers.

This includes maintaining reasonable efforts to keep customers six feet apart and frequent use of sanitizing products on common surfaces. 

All public and private gatherings of more than 10 people occurring outside a household are prohibited until further notice. 

For more information, go to the City of East Ridge website at www.eastridgetn.gov or contact City Hall at 423-867-7711.

Also, city of East Ridge officials announced that they are issuing a public notice in accordance with Governor Bill Lee's Executive Order No.16 permitting participation of City Council members by electronic or other means of communication.  It will be Thursday at 6 p.m.

Public access to the physical location of the City Council meeting is limited solely to the following individuals: 

1) Mayor and City Council Members 2) City Manager and Assistant City Manager 3) City Attorney 4) City Finance Director 5) City Recorder.

A copy of the City Council Meeting's Agenda is available at the city's website at www.eastridgetn.gov

Since there will be no opportunity for live citizen comments during the meeting, any citizen desiring to address the City Council may submit his or her comments via E-mail to the following address: mayor@eastridgetn.gov.  Emails will only be accepted from East Ridge Citizens on Thursday between the hours of 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

All emails must have the name and address clearly identified in the correspondence. The city will make sure that all emails are made available to members of the City Council, but the City Council will use discretion concerning reading emails not related to city business or do not meet ethical or moral standards. 

The video of the March 26 City Council Meeting will be accessible via YouTube on Friday at the following City website link:  http://eastridgetn.gov/Government/Meetings-Notices/City Video-Archive.aspx

Public access to the City Council meeting will be available electronically with video/audible live access to the meeting. The public may access the meeting electronically with the following instructions: Live access via Facebook Live. Sign into Facebook at www.facebook.comIn the search bar, type "City of East Ridge -  Government". Click on the link for the live meeting. 

Also, the city of Lakesite issued a joint Civil Emergency Proclamation and Executive Order in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.  The order follows Governor Lee’s Executive Order 17, issued to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. 

Executive Order 17 prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people and also enacts the following provisions regarding restaurants, bars, and similar food and drink establishments:


Restaurants are to exclusively offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery options to support families, businesses and the food supply chain during this emergency.  Establishments may sell alcohol by take-out or delivery (with the purchase of food) in closed containers to those who are age 21 and up.


Gyms and fitness/exercise centers or substantially similar facilities are to temporarily close and suspend in-person services until further notice. In the interim, these businesses are encouraged to pursue digital programming if possible.  


The order also pursues additional measures to keep vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions safe.   Visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care or assisted-living facilities is now limited to visits involving essential care only.  Businesses are encouraged to enact policies that take extra steps to assist vulnerable populations by considering measures such as shopping hours exclusive from the general public.

 

This proclamation will remain in effect until further notice.  For more information, go to Lakesite, TN – City Government Facebook page or website www.lakesitetn.gov or call 423-842-2533.

 

 


March 26, 2020

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

March 26, 2020

Dalton Women Arrested After Stabbing Her Boyfriend

March 26, 2020

Signal Mountain Boulevard To Begin Lane Closures Monday Through May


Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation ... (click for more)

A Dalton woman was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident at a local extended stay lodge sent a man to the hospital with a stab wound to his leg. The victim is expected to recover from ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Boulevard will have one lane closed alternatively from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. This is part of a surveying operation allowing TDOT survey crews to locate and ... (click for more)




Breaking News

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation that closed gyms, fitness centers, and limited restaurants to carry-out or drive through orders only, East Ridge will now be requiring all non-essential businesses to temporarily ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Boulevard To Begin Lane Closures Monday Through May

Signal Mountain Boulevard will have one lane closed alternatively from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. This is part of a surveying operation allowing TDOT survey crews to locate and mark areas for future drilling by a geotechnical contractor. The work are is from Suck Creek Road to past Shoel Creek Road. Beginning on Wednesday, geotechnical contract crews will begin ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stimulus Bill A Joke

We are told that everything, as we knew it just three months ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will never be the same and I can only hope that will include a many heaping shovels of barnyard waste removed from our nation’s Capitol. Suddenly we are facing the most fiendish invader our country has ever known and our leaders, Republican and Democrat, intoxicated by their ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors