 Thursday, March 26, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


NW Georgia District Health Director Expects Coronavirus To Continue Spreading And Reach Dade, Walker Counties

Thursday, March 26, 2020

The health director of the Georgia Northwest Health District said Thursday, "We are experiencing community spread of COVID-19 in Northwest Georgia and expect it to continue for the foreseeable future."

 

Dr. Gary Voccio said many of the early cases in the district could be traced back to one gathering.

 

He said, "Our 10-county Northwest Health District is home to about six percent of Georgia’s population but currently has about nine percent of the total state COVID-19 cases.  We expect to see more COVID-19 cases and, sadly, more deaths. 

 

"This is a difficult, uncertain, and frightening time.

Our job now, everyone’s job, is to bear what we’re all feeling and take appropriate action to help protect our families and loved ones, ourselves, our communities, and, for many of us, our employees. Many of our Northwest Georgia workplaces, some with large numbers of employees, have had COVID-19 cases.

 

"So far, our cases are mostly in five counties: Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, and Polk. Many of those cases are related to one group gathering. Three of our counties, Dade, Haralson, and Walker have no confirmed cases so far, but that may change.

 

"Businesses and employers can help prevent and slow the community spread of COVID-19 and lower its impact in their workplace. All employers must

take measures to reduce transmission among employees, maintain healthy business operations, and maintain a healthy work environment.  Current, detailed CDC guidance to help employers do so may be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html 

 

"All businesses, regardless of size, must encourage and permit their employees to work from home as much as possible. Non-retail businesses such as manufacturers and construction companies must ensure their employees maintain social-distancing measures.

 

"We acknowledge and appreciate that many businesses are already following these CDC guidelines. We thank our local county chambers of commerce for promoting and encouraging their members to follow them.  

 

"Any business, regardless of number of employees, that cannot meet these guidelines must seriously weigh the prudence of remaining open against the potential health risk not only to employees but also to the community. I understand the serious consequences of closing a business of any size and cannot make that decision for any employer.              

 

"If your business remains open, you:

 

Must:

•Know where to find local information on COVID-19 and local trends of COVID-19 cases.

•Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if staff become symptomatic at the worksite.

•Review, update, or develop workplace plans to include:

» Liberal leave and telework policies

» Consider 7-day leave policies for people with COVID-19 symptoms

» Consider alternate team approaches for  work schedules.

•Encourage employees to stay home and notify workplace administrators when sick (workplaces should provide non-punitive sick leave options to allow staff to stay home when ill).

•Encourage personal protective measures among staff (e.g., stay home

when sick, handwashing, respiratory etiquette).

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

•Ensure hand hygiene supplies are readily available in building.

 

Should:

•Encourage staff to telework (when feasible), particularly individuals at increased risk of severe illness.

•Implement social distancing measures:

» Increasing physical space between workers at the worksite

» Staggering work schedules » Decreasing social contacts in the workplace (e.g., limit in-person meetings, meeting for   lunch in a break room, etc.)

•Limit large work-related gatherings (e.g., staff meetings, after-work functions).

•Limit non-essential work travel.

•Consider regular health checks (e.g., temperature and respiratory symptom screening) of staff and visitors entering buildings (if feasible).

 

Could:

•Implement extended telework arrangements (when feasible).

•Ensure flexible leave policies for staff who need to stay home due to school/childcare dismissals.

•Cancel non-essential work travel.

•Cancel work-sponsored conferences, tradeshows, etc.


March 26, 2020

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

March 26, 2020

First Alabama Coronavirus Death Is From Jackson County; State Up To 501 Cases

March 26, 2020

Dalton Women Arrested After Stabbing Her Boyfriend


Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation ... (click for more)

Alabama's first coronavirus death was from Jackson County, health authorities said. The patient was a part-time employee at the Jackson County Courthouse. It was reported earlier that the ... (click for more)

A Dalton woman was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident at a local extended stay lodge sent a man to the hospital with a stab wound to his leg. The victim is expected to recover from ... (click for more)




Breaking News

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation that closed gyms, fitness centers, and limited restaurants to carry-out or drive through orders only, East Ridge will now be requiring all non-essential businesses to temporarily ... (click for more)

First Alabama Coronavirus Death Is From Jackson County; State Up To 501 Cases

Alabama's first coronavirus death was from Jackson County, health authorities said. The patient was a part-time employee at the Jackson County Courthouse. It was reported earlier that the Jackson County case was a female resident of Bryant. The patient had under-lying health issues and died out of state, it was stated. Jackson is the closest Alabama county to Chattanooga. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stimulus Bill A Joke

We are told that everything, as we knew it just three months ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will never be the same and I can only hope that will include a many heaping shovels of barnyard waste removed from our nation’s Capitol. Suddenly we are facing the most fiendish invader our country has ever known and our leaders, Republican and Democrat, intoxicated by their ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: What We're Missing In UT Sports

KNOXVILLE – Basketball comes to mind first when considering University of Tennessee athletics and what’s lost this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sport’s postseason is unlike any other. Even if UT’s presence on both the men’s and women’s side was diminished this year, their participation would’ve drawn interest and created conversation. The fact that both sports ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors