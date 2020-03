Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES

1938 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE ( ETOWAH COUNTY)

---

BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT

1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

CLEVERLEY, BRIAN EUGENE

342 GLENN WADE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)

---

FISHER, RONALD JACK

11230 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JACKS, ROBERT CHRISTIAN

7428 IRON GATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL

1304 RESIN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB

4608 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT

6333 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

PARKER, STEPHEN ANDREW

9366 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37397

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

PENDERGRASS, JIMI PAGE

207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

POLK, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER

1501 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

PRITCHETT, CHRISTOPHER NEALON

3437 WHITNEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37351

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

REEVES, ZINNETTA S

7167 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214000

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

TALLANT BROCK, JEFFREY DYLAN

1011 DRY CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

TAYLOR, JAMES C

3529 CLAIREMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN

423 MONTE CLAIR STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 10000)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)

---

WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE

4012 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots: