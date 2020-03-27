County Schools Take Control Back Of East Ridge High Athletic Facilities

The East Ridge City Council met on Thursday evening with the public access available electronically through Facebook due to the health threat from COVID-19.

At the meeting, the council members approved an agreement with the Hamilton County Board of Education regarding the athletic facilities at East Ridge High School. The city took ownership of the athletic complex there in 2017 and has spent around $50,000 each year to improve the property, including restoring the fields and resurfacing the tennis courts. Now the Hamilton County School Board wishes to build a field house and weight room at the school. The best way to get that done, is to transfer ownership back to Hamilton County. The agreement with the city includes allowing continued use by the East Ridge community during non-school hours and when it is not being used by the school. If the tennis courts are removed or damaged during the construction, Hamilton County Board of Education has agreed to repair or replace them within the complex. Beginning immediately after the vote which approved the agreement, Hamilton County will be responsible for maintaining the property.

A resolution was approved for Family Concessions, a local business, to continue providing food and beverage service for the East Ridge Parks and Recreation facilities. The city received two comparable bids but the choice was based upon the money that would come back to the city. Family Concessions will give the city 25 percent yearly for the three-year contract.

The Remote Area Medical Clinic has taken place at Camp Jordan Arena for several years and has requested that the city waive the fee and reserve the building for the clinic again this year, from Oct. 22-24. The clinic treated 931 people who cannot afford to pay, on site in 2019, with free health, dental and vision procedures. The value of those services amounted to $500,000. The council unanimously approved the request.

Authorization was given for an agreement with third party firms to perform building and code plan reviews on remodeled and new buildings in East Ridge which exceed 5,000 square feet. Five firms have been put on an approved list as available consultants for the use of contractors and developers in East Ridge.

In the 2020 budget, the city designated a $500 contribution for each school. The donation to Spring Creek Elementary School was approved Thursday night. The money will be used to support arts in the school such as art classes, orchestra and choir.

Mayor Brian Williams reappointed Steve Leach to serve on the board of zoning appeals for another term. Assistant City Manager Kenny Custer said, “Steve Leach is truly a valuable asset to not only the board but also to the city. He has served in East Ridge for over 20 years. He understands the zoning code better than anyone."

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is developing a new community fishing program that will be used as a model for all community fishing lakes. Camp Jordan has been chosen as one of two sites in the state for the program. The goal is to enhance fishing opportunities in urban areas that will recruit new anglers. The lake in East Ridge will be stocked with catfish in the spring and with rainbow trout in the winter. The timing will coincide with the Optimist Club fishing rodeo and the TWRA will hold family fishing 101 classes monthly, and also, an introduction to fishing event. The council voted to participate in the program.

Mayor Williams announced that EPB will be providing a free internet hot spot at Spring Creek Elementary School which parents and students are encouraged to use. People should stay inside their cars while there and maintain at a six-foot distance from one another.

With all of the businesses that must be closed or provide limited services due to the coronavirus threat, East Ridge is anticipating sales taxes for the year to go down, said City Manager Chris Dorsey. The assumption is that there will be no new growth this year.

He also said that the city has suspended use of its parks and of the library to coincide with the closure of Hamilton County schools. Now that the closure of schools will be extended until April 24, he said the city will continue to follow their schedule.

The meeting ended with the mayor saying for everyone to be safe, cautious and to stay healthy.