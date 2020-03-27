UPS Staying Open And Prioritizing Sanitation During Pandemic

Even with large swaths of the country shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few businesses and services have been deemed essential. Among these are shipping entities like the Post Office, FedEx, Amazon and, of course, UPS.When asked for a statement, UPS Public Relations explained why the company was still considered essential. Aside from shipping important items like medicine, the company also helps in printing important financial documents. And UPS PR also stated that some teachers and parents may need to print out lessons and assignments now that schools are closed.“The UPS Store retail locations have been designated as essential and remain open to provide critical services such as shipping, mail and package receiving, printing, etc.Mailbox customers may be expecting important health-related shipments. Customers may need help printing important financial documents. Parents and teachers now managing remote learning may need to print lessons and assignments.”In a statement received via email, UPS PR said the following:“The health and safety of our customers and franchise network is our first priority. As a network, we are following guidance from the CDC and WHO. We continue to provide The UPS Store franchisees with guidance on how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.“Franchisees have been directed to follow all federal, state and local health safety guidelines. We are strongly encouraging franchisees to provide curbside service when possible, practice social distancing and limit the number of customers in the store, and to use good hygiene. Stores are regularly disinfecting/sanitizing within the store, especially for frequently touched surfaces like doors, handles, counters, etc.”According to one anonymous source, the store is constantly sanitized, with doors, counters and other surfaces consistently wiped down. They said “everyone is constantly using hand sanitizer and washing hands before and after interacting with customers in order to make sure nothing gets transferred.”They said their hours have not been restricted because they are considered an essential business. UPS PR said when it comes to employees and paid time off, individual franchisees are responsible for that.“In regards to PTO, all The UPS Store locations are franchised and independently owned and operated. Each franchisee is responsible for hiring and retaining their own employees in accordance with state laws and regulations. As such, franchisees also are independently responsible for health benefits and PTO for their employees," officials said.