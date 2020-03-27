 Friday, March 27, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dalton Carpet Magnate Jack Bandy Is Being Treated In Atlanta For Coronavirus

Friday, March 27, 2020

The founder of Coronet Industries, Jack Bandy, has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

His granddaughter, Annalee Harlan, is on the Dalton City Council.

She said she is self-isolating because of the situation.

relationship with says her grandfather Jack Bandy, who co-founded Coronet Industries and is well-known as a local philanthropist, has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr.

Bandy co-founded Coronet with Chattanoogan Bud Seretean and Guy Henley in 1956. 

Councilwoman Harlan said, "In the spirit of transparency and accurate reporting during a public health crisis, with the support of my family I wish to share the following information. I have been participating in City Council meetings remotely by calling in on the conference line since Wednesday, March 25.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I am self-isolating due to my participation in caring for a family member who is now known to be a confirmed positive for the COVID-19 virus. I’m a trained and licensed paramedic and from the first signs of any illness I wore proper PPE (personal protective equipment) including a N95 mask any time I was present with this family member so I believe that I was adequately protected from exposure. I have no symptoms, but I’m self-isolating to follow the recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). I’m still able to work as a City Council member and vote remotely and will participate in any and all called meetings.

"My grandfather, Jack Bandy, who is a city of Dalton resident, is presently hospitalized at Emory University Hospital where he was already a known and established patient of Emory Healthcare physicians. He was hospitalized on the evening of Wednesday, March 25, for moderate to severe respiratory symptoms. He learned of his positive test result from a commercial lab on the afternoon of the 25th. He is receiving excellent care and we as a family are hopeful for his recovery. As a family we remain positive and ask for prayers for him and his medical care team.

"On behalf of my family, I share the following info again in the spirit of transparency and in an effort to best support the public health initiative of tracing encounters and exposures. We are extremely fortunate that my grandfather, Jack, has been isolated since Sunday, March 15. He did have a brief mild upper respiratory and sinus illness that began that date for which he immediately began antibiotics. His symptoms resolved in a few days.

"However, on Thursday, March 19, he awakened with a fever greater than 100 and had a non-productive dry cough. Other than extreme fatigue, the dry non-productive cough and intermittent fevers have been his only symptoms. His condition began to deteriorate on the morning of the 25th at which time he and his health care providers made the decision to seek hospitalization.

"Again, as it relates to my exposure, I as a licensed paramedic have practiced proper PPE including but not limited to wearing an N95 mask at any and all times when exposed to him. As stated earlier, I am self-quarantining as directed by CDC recommendations and in accordance with direction from our local health department.

"I call on all citizens to heed the cautions and truly practice self-distancing as it is the most capable tool we all have to combat COVID-19."


