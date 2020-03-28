Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEDWELL, TONI LYNN
101 STEPHENSON DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN
10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
BOAZ, KENIJAH SHUNTIA
2169 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374155822
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, JESSAH CAROLINE
95 LIME KILN ROAD RINNGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS
4402 FAGAN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
KIDNAPPING
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNAUTHORIZED USE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
---
GAMBLE, VELVET JERMECHA
3409 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072010
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GARCIA, JOHN THOMAS
8402 CANTRELL LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HOEY, TIMOTHY JOHN
344 JACKSON ST HUTCHINSON, 15640
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JACKS, ROBERT CHRISTIAN
7433 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
JOHNSON, JOSEPH ANDREW
28 NICOLE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KEAN, WILLIAM ANTHONY
2530 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LENARD, RUSSELL ERIC
HOMELESS EASTRIDGE, 37312
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
1627 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
MCCOY, GARY DEWAYNE
2641 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE
4135 VAUGHN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE
9401 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS BURNING
RECKLESS BURNING
RECKLESS BURNING
RECKLESS BURNING
ARSON
ARSON
ARSON
ARSON
ARSON
ARSON
ARSON
ARSON
ARSON
ARSON
---
MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE
765 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH 1.4 GRAMS
---
RABY, BRENDA NICOLE
10824 MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ROSS, TRUMAN
9102 OWEN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37337
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
---
SESSIONS, SHAUNA R
6521 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373432737
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
THIEL, PATRICIA ANN
7428 IRONGATE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL
4210 DODDS AVE Chattanooga, 374073028
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
---
VANDERGRIFF, JOHNNY RAY
145 ROGERS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN
1103 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
FELONY CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|BEDWELL, TONI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, JESSAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|DUPREE, ANTHONY DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/26/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- KIDNAPPING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNAUTHORIZED USE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|GAMBLE, VELVET JERMECHA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GARCIA, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JACKS, ROBERT CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
- ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
|
|JOHNSON, JOSEPH ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEAN, WILLIAM ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|MCCOY, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
|
|MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS BURNING
- RECKLESS BURNING
- RECKLESS BURNING
- RECKLESS BURNING
- ARSON
- ARSON
- ARSON
- ARSON
- ARSON
- ARSON
- ARSON
- ARSON
- ARSON
- ARSON
|
|MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH 1.4 GRAMS
|
|OCONNOR, ASHLEE A
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF THC GUMMIES FOR RESALE
|
|RABY, BRENDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ROSS, TRUMAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SESSIONS, SHAUNA R
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|THIEL, PATRICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|VANDERGRIFF, JOHNNY RAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/31/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- FELONY CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|