Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BEDWELL, TONI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, JESSAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DUPREE, ANTHONY DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/26/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • KIDNAPPING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNAUTHORIZED USE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
GAMBLE, VELVET JERMECHA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GARCIA, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JACKS, ROBERT CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
  • ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
JOHNSON, JOSEPH ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEAN, WILLIAM ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
MCCOY, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS BURNING
  • RECKLESS BURNING
  • RECKLESS BURNING
  • RECKLESS BURNING
  • ARSON
  • ARSON
  • ARSON
  • ARSON
  • ARSON
  • ARSON
  • ARSON
  • ARSON
  • ARSON
  • ARSON
MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH 1.4 GRAMS
OCONNOR, ASHLEE A
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF THC GUMMIES FOR RESALE
RABY, BRENDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROSS, TRUMAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
SESSIONS, SHAUNA R
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
THIEL, PATRICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDERGRIFF, JOHNNY RAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/31/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • FELONY CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


