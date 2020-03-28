Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEDWELL, TONI LYNN

101 STEPHENSON DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN

10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

BOAZ, KENIJAH SHUNTIA

2169 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

---

BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374155822

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, JESSAH CAROLINE

95 LIME KILN ROAD RINNGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS

4402 FAGAN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

KIDNAPPING

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNAUTHORIZED USE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

---

GAMBLE, VELVET JERMECHA

3409 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072010

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

GARCIA, JOHN THOMAS

8402 CANTRELL LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HOEY, TIMOTHY JOHN

344 JACKSON ST HUTCHINSON, 15640

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

JACKS, ROBERT CHRISTIAN

7433 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

---

JOHNSON, JOSEPH ANDREW

28 NICOLE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KEAN, WILLIAM ANTHONY

2530 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LENARD, RUSSELL ERIC

HOMELESS EASTRIDGE, 37312

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

LITTLE, GARY STEVEN

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES

1627 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

---

MCCOY, GARY DEWAYNE

2641 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED

---

MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE

4135 VAUGHN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE

9401 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS BURNING

RECKLESS BURNING

RECKLESS BURNING

RECKLESS BURNING

ARSON

ARSON

ARSON

ARSON

ARSON

ARSON

ARSON

ARSON

ARSON

ARSON

---

MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE

765 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH 1.4 GRAMS

---

RABY, BRENDA NICOLE

10824 MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

ROSS, TRUMAN

9102 OWEN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37337

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD NEGLECT

---

SESSIONS, SHAUNA R

6521 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373432737

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR

HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

