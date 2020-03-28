 Saturday, March 28, 2020 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee COVID-19 Cases Climb To 1,373, Deaths Still At 6, Hamilton County Has 34 Cases

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Tennessee conoravirus cases have jumped to 1,373 on Saturday, said state Health Department officials. The death total remains at six who have died from the virus in the state. There are 118 people hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Hamilton County cases have increased to 34. 

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 376 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 64 cases in the past 24 hours. The ages of confirmed cases range from two months to 84 years.

Of the confirmed Nashville cases, two patients have died from complications due to the Coronavirus; 14 others remain hospitalized; and 63 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The MPHD call center received 127 calls on Friday.

Grundy County has two cases, Meigs County has one and Marion County has increased to four cases.

McMinn and Monroe County each have three cases.

Shelby County jumped to 269, after reporting 147 on Friday, and Knox County has 33.

 

 


March 28, 2020

Judge Breen Dismisses Case Against Chattanooga Police Detective And City

March 28, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 27, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Go To 65; Cases Jump To 2,130


Attorneys Bryan Hoss and Janie Varnell with Davis & Hoss, P.C. representing a Chattanooga Police detective won a victory before the United States District Court Judge Daniel Breen in a civil ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEDWELL, TONI LYNN 101 STEPHENSON DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Friday that 65 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday. The cases have spiraled to 2,130 - up from 1,387 on ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Judge Breen Dismisses Case Against Chattanooga Police Detective And City

Attorneys Bryan Hoss and Janie Varnell with Davis & Hoss, P.C. representing a Chattanooga Police detective won a victory before the United States District Court Judge Daniel Breen in a civil rights lawsuit involving a suspect’s claims against the detective and the Chattanooga Police Department. Nearly three years ago, August 2017, Detective Mike Early saw a suspect with an ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEDWELL, TONI LYNN 101 STEPHENSON DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 --- BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE 2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Focus On Treating COVID-19, Not The Blame

Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator. That being hospitals, care facilities and health departments having the tools and supplies they need ... (click for more)

Lives Above Business

Trump said of the economy “I’d love to have it open by Easter, OK? I would love to have it open by Easter. I will tell you that right now.” Wouldn't we all? It would be wonderful. There's a difference between I'd Love" and "I intend." Some people "love" to twist words to justify a rambling diatribe. Steve Campbell McDonald, Tn. (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)

3 UTC Amigos: Ryan, Vila, Jean-Baptiste Completed Rare Feat

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew’s historical touches. Today’s installment focuses on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors