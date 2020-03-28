Tennessee COVID-19 Cases Climb To 1,373, Deaths Still At 6, Hamilton County Has 34 Cases

Tennessee conoravirus cases have jumped to 1,373 on Saturday, said state Health Department officials. The death total remains at six who have died from the virus in the state. There are 118 people hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Hamilton County cases have increased to 34.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 376 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 64 cases in the past 24 hours. The ages of confirmed cases range from two months to 84 years.

Of the confirmed Nashville cases, two patients have died from complications due to the Coronavirus; 14 others remain hospitalized; and 63 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The MPHD call center received 127 calls on Friday.

Grundy County has two cases, Meigs County has one and Marion County has increased to four cases.

McMinn and Monroe County each have three cases.

Shelby County jumped to 269, after reporting 147 on Friday, and Knox County has 33.