Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CAL, SHANNA P

2000 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CORNETT, HEATHER ELIZABETH

4811 BILL JONES RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVINO, ERNESTO II

3424 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUPREE, ANTHONY DONNELL

9 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI

COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR

5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT ON POLICE

ASSAULT ON EMS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HURT, RYAN HEATH

3205 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073138

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---OCONNOR, ASHLEE A6521 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373432737Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF THC GUMMIES FOR RESALE---PARSON, DONDRE N2108 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

