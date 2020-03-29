 Sunday, March 29, 2020 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CAL, SHANNA P
2000 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CORNETT, HEATHER ELIZABETH
4811 BILL JONES RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVINO, ERNESTO II
3424 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUPREE, ANTHONY DONNELL
9 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI
COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR
5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON EMS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HURT, RYAN HEATH
3205 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073138
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
OCONNOR, ASHLEE A
6521 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373432737
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF THC GUMMIES FOR RESALE
---
PARSON, DONDRE N
2108 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

Here are the mug shots:

CAL, SHANNA P
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVINO, ERNESTO II
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HURT, RYAN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PARSON, DONDRE N
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW


