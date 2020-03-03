 Thursday, March 5, 2020 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Coronavirus Preparations And Preventative Measures In Place In Hamilton County Schools

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Hamilton County Schools is working closely with the Chattanooga – Hamilton County Health Department as the concern nationwide regarding the Coronavirus increases. The local Health Department is in close contact with its partners, the Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to monitor the situation and get the latest health recommendations, and they share that information with our school district. There are no known cases of Coronavirus in our area. Even so, Hamilton County Schools will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of all viruses in our community and schools. 

School nurses are working to keep the school environment safe by sending students home when they exhibit signs of fever or flu-like symptoms. We ask parents; please keep your child at home if any of these symptoms are present. Schools will support students in the area of leniency regarding absenteeism from classes and extra-curricular activities. We also encourage employees to stay at home if flu-like symptoms are present. Students and employees should be fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications for 24-hours before returning to school.

The district is increasing efforts to reinforce proper hygiene practices and cleaning methods to protect students and employees from illnesses such as a cold, flu, and the Coronavirus:

· Parents, please help by reinforcing a child covering any coughs or sneezes with the elbow or tissue and not the hands.

· Schools will continue to encourage students to wash their hands multiple times during the school day and model proper hand washing. (CDC Information on effective hand washing)

· Schools and custodial personnel are disinfecting surfaces in schools daily, such as desks, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and other frequently touched areas.  

· The custodial service provider has fogged every school with an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer and will continue to revisit schools with this cleaning method while concerns are present with the flu or Coronavirus. 

The district’s efforts to keep schools clean and safe learning environments has helped us keep schools open during this flu season.  We appreciate the work of our administrators, teachers, and cleaning staff, and we will increase our efforts during this current concern. 

The CDC has recommended school districts have alternative methods in place to provide educational opportunities for students.  Already this year, Hamilton County Schools has provided learning opportunities for children to use on the few days missed due to inclement weather.  The district will continue to develop methods to provide even more alternative learning for students in the future.    

Officials said, "We will continue to be proactive during the coming weeks and work with our health partners and the Tennessee Department of Education to make any adjustments necessary to ensure the safest environment possible for our students and employees. As information is shared with us by state and local officials, we will communicate with our staff, students, parents, and community."


Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release for 10 years. He is required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school and to comply with special sex offender conditions during ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle Division located on Vantage Way in Nashville. All other state Revenue offices in Nashville are open for business. Mr. Knowles said, “The state’s vehicle services interruption is not ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann Works Hard For Our District

Even though I agree with my good friend Roy about 90 percent of the time, I do have to slap him up the side of the head occasionally when he runs off the rails. Fleischman is an average Congressman at best, but he works hard for the benefit of our district. He has continuously obtained funding for the two largest federal projects in our district; the Locks at Chickamauga and Oak ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coronavirus Primer

Most of you are too young to remember the “swine flu” but it scared the bejesus out of us about 45 years ago. It was so bad I was mean to pigs. I remember standing in line to get my vaccine. Our nation rushed 200 million doses of flu shots all across the country – pressed our armed forces into rural deliveries – and spent $7.1 billion to protect us from the terrifying H1N1 virus. ... (click for more)

First-Year Red Wolves Coach Obleda Focuses On Player Development, Team Approach

A year after going with a veteran of the coaching circuit, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have entrusted their second season to a first-year coach with a knack for player development. As a former Director of Coaching for BOCA Orange County in Southern California and a Coaching Education Instructor for U.S. Soccer, Jimmy Obleda has worked with a multitude of talented players who have ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Adds Courtney As Assistant Coach

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that Drew Courtney will join the first team as assistant coach for the 2020 campaign. Drew has a long resume of coaching success, and has done a masterful job of developing young players at the college and amateur level, with multiple players now plying their trade in the professional level. “I am honored to be joining the coaching ... (click for more)


