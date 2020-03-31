Memorial Service To Be Held Later For Dalton Carpet Magnate Jack Bandy, Who Died From Coronavirus

A memorial service will be held later for Burl Jackson “Jack” Bandy, who passed away Sunday at Emory University Hospital. He was 93 years old. He had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr. Bandy co-founded Coronet with Chattanoogan Bud Seretean and Guy Henley in 1956. He was well-known as a local philanthropist.

His granddaughter, Annalee Harlan, is on the Dalton City Council.

His family said, "He lived 93 wonderfully well-lived years on this Earth. Generosity for his community, unwavering love and loyalty for his family, church, and friends, and a vision for industry made for a life in perfect balance. His life is an inspiration to countless people. It has become commonplace for people to refer to him as their 'hero' or 'mentor.' Jack Bandy was and remains a name that elicits the same reaction in all who hear it- a smile. He was a tremendous human being in so many ways. He radiated confidence at all times while also remaining humble and grateful. He was a very positive person who downplayed the negative. He encouraged living a healthy lifestyle. He was a dedicated Christian man and a lifelong supporter of his church who sang louder than anyone in the pews. There is no question that he is in a beautiful place now. To know his heart is to know this story. One morning he said to his son, 'The greatest man you will ever know is your mother’s father, Murray Whiteside, because Murray walks with God every day.' Jack never lost sight of his priorities in life.



"His very long list of accomplishments and contributions to Dalton, to the industry, and to his beloved game of golf are widely known and impossible to fully list. Of these achievements, his greatest may be philanthropist. He always prioritized giving back, not only with his gifts but with his time and knowledge as well. There is no question that he was a pillar of the community and a living example of success in all areas of life."



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that family and friends consider charitable contributions in Jack Bandy’s memory to: First United Methodist Church of Dalton, 500 S. Thornton Ave. Dalton, Georgia 30720. Memo: In Memory of Jack Bandy or to Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400 Atlanta, Georgia 30322. Memo: In Memory of Jack Bandy.



