 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 51.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Tennessee Moves To Listing Coronavirus Deaths By County After Criticism

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Tennessee is moving to identifying coronavirus deaths by county after some criticism.

Governor Bill Lee said, "Unified Command in conjunction with the Department of Health will be releasing three new numbers in the daily reporting: negative results by county, projected number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and deaths identified by county. This information is available here. "

 Several states are releasing more information to its citizens than Tennessee about the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus, Deborah Fisher, the executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, said earlier.

A number of states, including Georgia, release the county where coronavirus victims lived, but Tennessee was not at the time.

Shelley Walker, of the Tennessee Department of Health, earlier said, “We are providing numbers of deaths at the state level only due to the risk of reidentification of those individuals."

Ms. Fisher said, "Other states, however, have safely released confirmations of COVID-19 deaths by county without identifying the deceased, including Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Washington, Michigan, West Virginia and Iowa.

"Some states provide age and sex. Others have given more information, such as whether the person had an underlying condition, or even a more specific location than county - such as a city or even workplace.

"Some states are also releasing information on the current number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients.

"Tennessee does not list current hospitalizations, but does show on its COVID-19 website how many have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19. The state explains that '(i)nformation about hospitalization status is gathered at the time of diagnosis, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness, it does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.'

"The identity of nursing homes that have had confirmations of COVID-19 cases has also been shared in some states. In Colorado, a public records request shook loose this information.

"Local press, local mayors have been filling in details of COVID-19Despite the lack of information from the state, the press has been collecting data from local government officials and other sources.

"For example, Josh Breslow, a reporter with WKRN Channel 2 in Nashville, tweeted on Sunday that even though the state won’t share county-by-county death data, his news station is building its own data, using on-the-ground reporting from local sources. Undoubtedly, newsrooms across Tennessee are doing the same."


March 31, 2020

Red Bank Commission Cancels April 7 Meeting; Soddy Daisy Cancels Thursday Session

March 31, 2020

Whitfield County Leaders Stress Social Distancing, Announce Plan To Vote On Extending Social Distancing Regulations

March 31, 2020

Governor Lee Says 100 Companies Step Up To Help Provide Personal Protection Equipment; Steps Taken On Delivery Of Mental Health Services


The Red Bank Commission has canceled its April 7 meeting. City Manager Tim Thornbury said, "In an effort to minimize health risk for our citizens and staff, the regularly scheduled Red Bank ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Chairwoman Lynn Laughter and other officials of the county announced Tuesday that several rules will be voted on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee said 25 companies and universities have made significant donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state of Tennessee to assist health care workers and those on ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Red Bank Commission Cancels April 7 Meeting; Soddy Daisy Cancels Thursday Session

The Red Bank Commission has canceled its April 7 meeting. City Manager Tim Thornbury said, "In an effort to minimize health risk for our citizens and staff, the regularly scheduled Red Bank City Commission Agenda Work Session and Commission Meeting for April 7 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. has been cancelled. "The city of Red Bank continues to monitor current situations and will make ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Leaders Stress Social Distancing, Announce Plan To Vote On Extending Social Distancing Regulations

Whitfield County Chairwoman Lynn Laughter and other officials of the county announced Tuesday that several rules will be voted on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public conference was streamed on Vimeo and citizens could call in with questions. Among the items are extending rules that would enforce the guidelines that are already in place until ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Is ‘Essential’?

There is no question that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s order to close all non-essential businesses in the state on Monday will inconvenience all of us, but what is being inconvenienced in the face of deterring a coronavirus that could cost many Tennesseans their lives? I wish the governor had done so sooner but hardly blame him for exhibiting another great Tennessean's motto: Davy ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women’s basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. She confirmed her decision on social media, saying: “I truly appreciate my teammates ... (click for more)

Live Dirt iRacing on Fox Sports Featuring Tennessee Racer Bloomquist Among Others

Mooresburg, TN (3/31/20) --- FOX Sports will throw a little dirt into its eSports lineup tomorrow, with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks. This week’s World of Outlaws iRacing ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors