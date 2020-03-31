 Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Weather

Tennessee Moving To Listing Coronavirus Deaths By County After Criticism, Governor Says

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Tennessee is moving to identifying coronavirus deaths by county after some criticism, officials said. However, it appeared the information had not yet been posted by Tuesday night. 

Governor Bill Lee said, "Unified Command in conjunction with the Department of Health will be releasing three new numbers in the daily reporting: negative results by county, projected number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and deaths identified by county."

 Several states are releasing more information to its citizens than Tennessee about the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus, Deborah Fisher, the executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, said earlier.

A number of states, including Georgia, release the county where coronavirus victims lived, but Tennessee was not at the time.

Shelley Walker, of the Tennessee Department of Health, earlier said, “We are providing numbers of deaths at the state level only due to the risk of reidentification of those individuals."

Ms. Fisher said, "Other states, however, have safely released confirmations of COVID-19 deaths by county without identifying the deceased, including Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Washington, Michigan, West Virginia and Iowa.

"Some states provide age and sex. Others have given more information, such as whether the person had an underlying condition, or even a more specific location than county - such as a city or even workplace.

"Some states are also releasing information on the current number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients.

"Tennessee does not list current hospitalizations, but does show on its COVID-19 website how many have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19. The state explains that '(i)nformation about hospitalization status is gathered at the time of diagnosis, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness, it does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.'

"The identity of nursing homes that have had confirmations of COVID-19 cases has also been shared in some states. In Colorado, a public records request shook loose this information.

"Local press, local mayors have been filling in details of COVID-19Despite the lack of information from the state, the press has been collecting data from local government officials and other sources.

"For example, Josh Breslow, a reporter with WKRN Channel 2 in Nashville, tweeted on Sunday that even though the state won’t share county-by-county death data, his news station is building its own data, using on-the-ground reporting from local sources. Undoubtedly, newsrooms across Tennessee are doing the same."


April 1, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKMAN, ROY BRANDON 6825 ANNA VIEW LN HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BELCHER, ALBERT LEBRON 901 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ROBBERY --- BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON 3968 ARBOR PLACE

Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Spring Commencement Ceremony has been rescheduled to Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Forum River Center in Rome. The decision was made in accordance with Governor Brian Kemp's Executive Order for all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools to remain closed through the spring semester. Both spring and summer semester GNTC graduates

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don't take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

The lush green of the trees and the bushes, the beautiful birds so full of song, my rose bush coming alive, and the fact that today it is not raining cannot dull my heavy heart as I stay in prayer for all of us in the midst of our world's pandemic. Already there is no one who hasn't been affected in some way by the fiercest storm any of us have ever known, and already I know we

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women's basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. She confirmed her decision on social media, saying: "I truly appreciate my teammates

Live Dirt iRacing on Fox Sports Featuring Tennessee Racer Bloomquist Among Others

Mooresburg, TN (3/31/20) --- FOX Sports will throw a little dirt into its eSports lineup tomorrow, with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks. This week's World of Outlaws iRacing


