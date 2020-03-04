County Health Department Leader Says Steps Being Taken To Gear Up For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

As more and more COVID-19 cases pop up around the country, Hamilton County is doing what it can to prepare for a scenario where the “coronavirus” enters the county. Hamilton County Health Department administrator Becky Barnes told members of the County Commission that her department is heavily involved in being prepared for the worst.

“As far as public health, one of our earliest roles was following returning travelers and working with providers in the community who had a possible person to test,” said Ms. Barnes. “And also working with the entire community to update all of our emergency preparedness plans.”



She stressed that it is not just her department that is involved in making sure Hamilton County is ready for a possible coronavirus outbreak. She said multiple entities are charged with adjusting their pre-existing emergency response plans.



“All of your community partners, be them hospitals, providers, county government, businesses, schools, all should have emergency response plans,” said Ms. Barnes. “But they’re all written from an all-hazard standpoint. So when you have a new emerging thing like COVID-19, you have to take those plans and adjust them to the particular thing. We’re working with them in trying to get the most up to date scientific knowledge out there so they can adjust their plans.”



County Mayor Jim Coppinger echoed many of Ms. Barnes’ sentiments. He focused on the idea that it would take a joint effort in order to respond effectively.



“I had a lengthy discussion with (superintendent) Dr. Johnson about what the school system would do. Obviously, it would be a collaborative effort,” said County Mayor Coppinger. “We’re grateful we have some very competent people doing this. I want the public to know that this has been on our radar, from an administrative standpoint, for weeks now.”

While there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee, County Mayor Coppinger said the county will be ready in the unfortunate event that it has to deal with the now-worldwide virus.

“In preparation, it’s like the good men and women who serve in the armed forces, law enforcement and firefighters,” said County Mayor Coppinger. “You do a lot of preparation for things you hope never happen. We hope it never comes here, but it’s our responsibility to be prepared in the event that it does.”

The COVID-19 virus was first identified in Wuhan, China. People are advised to regularly wash their hands in order to fight the spread of the virus. On Monday, there were two reported cases of coronavirus in Georgia. There are no vaccines currently available for COVID-19.