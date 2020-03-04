 Thursday, March 5, 2020 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Coppinger Optimistic That Chattanooga Will Finally Get A Vocational School

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

There's been talk for years of reviving the once successful Kirkman Technical School in Chattanooga, and a new coalition may finally make it possible.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Wednesday gave a sneak peek at what is going to be a new vocational school in Chattanooga. While different parties have been working out the finer details of the school for almost a year, there is still more work to be done, he said.

“It’s in the planning stages, but we’ve narrowed it down to where we think it would be centrally located and welcomed in the community,” said County Mayor Coppinger. “Again, this has been going on for eight to 10 months of planning. There’s a lot of planning involved in something like this.”

The preferred location is the former Mary Ann Garber School, which is near the Harriet Tubman site in East Chattanooga. 

The mayor was visibly excited at the idea of the school saying, “We’re really, really excited about it. The reason being, the school will present opportunities to our young people to get certificates and be job-trained and job-placed after they’re trained to make a good living wage.”

Among the partners with the school are a host of entities who would benefit from a well-trained workforce, including local trades unions.

“Some of the partners we’re working with on this are the Associated General Contractors, who obviously have a big need for people in the trade,” said County Mayor Coppinger. “The Department of Education is also involved, as is Chattanooga State because of their TCAT program. And then a number of other partners like the city of Chattanooga are taking part.”

He said local construction firms have long complained that they could not find enough workers in the building trades and that the average age of building trade employees here is in the high 40s.

"There is a need for people who work on scaffolding and those who run Bobcats," he said, for example.

County Mayor Coppinger emphasized the fact that while there is enthusiasm surrounding the yet-unnamed vocational school, he still could not say too much about the particular details of the school.

“We’re trying to make certain that everything that’s needed to make it successful is ironed out before we roll it out,” said the mayor.

County Commissioner Tim Boyd, who is in the construction business, is part of the endeavor. 

He said, "There is currently a very active effort to establish an elite vocational school within the county.  It is a collaborative effort between local county government, the county schools and the private sector. 

"I am working hard with Mayor Coppinger to assist his efforts in any way I can. By bringing many of my contractor friends, trades organizations, and local manufacturers to the table we hope to establish a vocational education curriculum that meets the needs of these industries. 

"It is certainly a privilege to be asked by the mayor to participate in making this school a reality, and I support the mayor’s efforts 100 percent."

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

TDCI Reminds Investors To Beware Of Con Artists Looking To Profit From Fear And Uncertainty


Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release ... (click for more)

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle ... (click for more)

In light of the ongoing developments related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and its impact on financial markets, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Securities ... (click for more)




Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release for 10 years. He is required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school and to comply with special sex offender conditions during ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle Division located on Vantage Way in Nashville. All other state Revenue offices in Nashville are open for business. Mr. Knowles said, “The state’s vehicle services interruption is not ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann Works Hard For Our District

Even though I agree with my good friend Roy about 90 percent of the time, I do have to slap him up the side of the head occasionally when he runs off the rails. Fleischman is an average Congressman at best, but he works hard for the benefit of our district. He has continuously obtained funding for the two largest federal projects in our district; the Locks at Chickamauga and Oak ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coronavirus Primer

Most of you are too young to remember the “swine flu” but it scared the bejesus out of us about 45 years ago. It was so bad I was mean to pigs. I remember standing in line to get my vaccine. Our nation rushed 200 million doses of flu shots all across the country – pressed our armed forces into rural deliveries – and spent $7.1 billion to protect us from the terrifying H1N1 virus. ... (click for more)

First-Year Red Wolves Coach Obleda Focuses On Player Development, Team Approach

A year after going with a veteran of the coaching circuit, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have entrusted their second season to a first-year coach with a knack for player development. As a former Director of Coaching for BOCA Orange County in Southern California and a Coaching Education Instructor for U.S. Soccer, Jimmy Obleda has worked with a multitude of talented players who have ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Adds Courtney As Assistant Coach

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that Drew Courtney will join the first team as assistant coach for the 2020 campaign. Drew has a long resume of coaching success, and has done a masterful job of developing young players at the college and amateur level, with multiple players now plying their trade in the professional level. “I am honored to be joining the coaching ... (click for more)


