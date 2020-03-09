Chattanooga Fire Department Lends A Helping Hand In Wake Of Tornadoes

The Chattanooga Fire Department is partnering with the Vanderbilt Burn Center and the Nashville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross to assist tornado victims in Nashville and surrounding areas.

This is a great opportunity for members of the fire department to provide some much needed assistance during the ongoing disaster response efforts.

A crew of volunteers from CFD will be headed to Middle Tennessee on Saturday to help with manual labor where needed.

The group will be taking items with them for impacted residents, including cleaning materials, toiletries, baby necessities (diapers, wipes, formula) and water.

Anyone who would like to donate to this endeavor can drop the materials off at the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center at 3200 Amnicola Highway from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. this Tuesday-Friday. Please, no used clothing.

Relief workers say there is still much to be done in the hardest hit places and CFD is happy to aid our fellow Tennesseans as they continue to recover and rebuild.