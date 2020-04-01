UTC To Hold First Part Of Summer School Online Only

UTC will be holding the first part of the summer school program online with no face-to-face classes, officials said.

Jerold L. Hale, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, said, "The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remains UTC’s top priority. To ensure the health and safety of the campus community, all courses offered in the Summer 2020 Long Term and the Summer 2020 First Short Term will be delivered online. No face-to-face classes will meet during the Long Term and First Short Term.

Students who have enrolled in face-to-face classes for the Long Term and First Short Term will be automatically enrolled in an online section of the same course if one is offered.

"A decision regarding the instructional format for Summer 2020 Second Short Term will be announced at a later date."