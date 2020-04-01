Trustee Hullander Closing Both Offices Due To Coronavirus

Trustee Bill Hullander said he is closing both trustee offices "for the safety of the Trustee’s staff and the general public." The offices are at the County Courthouse downtown and at Bonny Oaks.

Mr. Hullander has been operating the offices with two different employee shifts and some working from home.

The closing is effective on Thursday.

Mr. Hullander said, "If you have any questions our full staff will be available via telephone 423-209-7270 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m."

He said 2019 tax bill payments should be mailed in. Make checks payable to and mail to Hamilton County Trustee, 625 Georgia Ave, Room 210, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

Or pay by phone, Call 423-728-8945. Your ID number is the Bill year (2019) and 6 digit bill number.

Online is Hamiltontn.gov/trustee.

Tax relief is 423-209-7799.

For 2016-2018 tax bills, Clerk & Master Room 300 or call 423-209-6600.

Trustee Hullander said, "We thank you for your understanding during these unprecedented times."