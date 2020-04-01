 Wednesday, April 1, 2020 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Trustee Hullander Closing Both Offices Due To Coronavirus

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Trustee Bill Hullander said he is closing both trustee offices "for the safety of the Trustee’s staff and the general public." The offices are at the County Courthouse downtown and at Bonny Oaks.

Mr. Hullander has been operating the offices with two different employee shifts and some working from home.

The closing is effective on Thursday.

Mr. Hullander said, "If you have any questions our full staff will be available via telephone 423-209-7270 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m."

He said 2019 tax bill payments should be mailed in. Make checks payable to and mail to Hamilton County Trustee, 625 Georgia Ave, Room 210, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

Or pay by phone, Call 423-728-8945. Your ID number is the Bill year (2019) and 6 digit bill number.

Online is Hamiltontn.gov/trustee.

Tax relief is 423-209-7799.

For 2016-2018 tax bills, Clerk & Master Room 300 or call 423-209-6600.

Trustee Hullander said, "We thank you for your understanding during these unprecedented times." 


April 1, 2020

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Closing All Public Areas, Including Commons

Lookout Mountain, Tn., is closing all public areas, including the Town Hall. The Commons recreational area in the center of town is closed, except the walking track is open for residents only. An order from Mayor Walker Jones said, "In accordance with Tennessee's declared state of emergency, The Town of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee hereby enacts the following measures ... (click for more)

Whitfield Commissioners Approve Extension Of Social Distancing Guidelines, Close Other Businesses

The Whitfield County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously voted to extend the amount of time businesses would be closed and extended that list to include entities. Social distancing protocols and guidelines put in place on March 23 would also extend to April 30. “I feel like I’ve said this a hundred times before in the last few weeks, but this is unprecedented in our country ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

The lush green of the trees and the bushes, the beautiful birds so full of song, my rose bush coming alive, and the fact that today it is not raining cannot dull my heavy heart as I stay in prayer for all of us in the midst of our world’s pandemic. Already there is no one who hasn’t been affected in some way by the fiercest storm any of us have ever known, and already I know we ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women’s basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. She confirmed her decision on social media, saying: “I truly appreciate my teammates ... (click for more)

Live Dirt iRacing on Fox Sports Featuring Tennessee Racer Bloomquist Among Others

Mooresburg, TN (3/31/20) --- FOX Sports will throw a little dirt into its eSports lineup tomorrow, with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks. This week’s World of Outlaws iRacing ... (click for more)


