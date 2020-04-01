 Wednesday, April 1, 2020 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Lee Says Significant Gains Made In Securing Protective Equipment For Health Care Workers; Steps Taken To Add Hospital Beds

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Governor Bill Lee said Wednesday that Unified Command Group has made significant gains in Tennessee’s efforts to secure personal protective equipment for health care workers and critical personnel across the state. More than 18,000,000 PPE items totaling over $45 million have been acquired.

Each of Tennessee’s 95 counties has received a shipment of PPE from Unified Command, with the vast majority of supplies continuing to be delivered to rural areas with Unified Command reporting 80-90 percent of supplies, he said.

Governor Lee said Tennessee has also reached a critical threshold with the creation of face shields through 3D printing efforts at higher education institutions – 10,000 face shields have been produced thus far with more on the way.

He also said that Unified Command has worked with the Army Corps of Engineers to ensure Tennessee has thousands of additional hospital beds available should our health care institutions become overwhelmed by a surge in hospitalizations.

These back up plans are actively being assessed in major cities in partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers and hospitals.

The state is also placing an urgent call to health care workers who are currently displaced or furloughed. Unified Command is launching a website for those individuals to sign up and be a part of our surge planning. Health care workers of all levels are encouraged to engage, it was stated.

Also, TennCare has received approval for a 1135 waiver request to address any potential strain on Tennessee’s health care safety net and care for the uninsured.

With this waiver, Tennessee will gain several flexibilities targeted toward providers and designed to ensure sufficient health care services are available through this pandemic. Many of these flexibilities will be implemented immediately, with others implemented if and when needed.

For more information on TennCare actions related to COVID-19 go here. For more information on the approval of the 1135 waiver go here.


April 1, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

April 1, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

April 1, 2020

Lee Says Significant Gains Made In Securing Protective Equipment For Health Care Workers; Steps Taken To Add Hospital Beds


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020 1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee said Wednesday that Unified Command Group has made significant gains in Tennessee’s efforts to secure personal protective equipment for health care workers and critical personnel ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020 1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE PUBLIC INTOXICATION 03/11/2020 2 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 03/11/2020 3 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE ASSAULT 03/11/2020 1 WATTS JR., PATRICK LAVAR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

The lush green of the trees and the bushes, the beautiful birds so full of song, my rose bush coming alive, and the fact that today it is not raining cannot dull my heavy heart as I stay in prayer for all of us in the midst of our world’s pandemic. Already there is no one who hasn’t been affected in some way by the fiercest storm any of us have ever known, and already I know we ... (click for more)

Sports

Wildcats' Rhyne Howard One Of Five Wooden All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the third time this postseason, University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America selection as the Wooden Award named the star to its All-America team Wednesday night live on ESPN’s SportsCenter. In March, Howard was named one of 15 players nationally to the Wooden Award National Ballot ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Zaay Green Also Leaving Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – As it turns out, Tennessee didn’t just lose a point guard this week. The Lady Vols are down a starting backcourt. Sophomore guard Zaay Green has joined Chattanooga product Jazmine Massengill in leaving the program. Green announced her intentions via Instagram on Wednesday, a days after classmate Massengill said that she was putting her name in the transfer portal. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors