He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Jordan Casavant; his sons John Richard Casavant (Gregory Spears) and David Michael Casavant, both of New York City, New York; brothers Charles Casavant of Charlottesville, VA and Brett Casavant (Angela) of Athens, Tennessee; sister Carol Casavant (Robert Behal) of Troy, Idaho; nephews Jay Casavant of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Chaiyim Casavant (Brittney) and Yada Casavant of Athens, Tennessee; Abner Casavant (Hannah) of Boulder, Colorado; nieces Mary Anderson Casavant (Scott Wilson) of New York City, New York, Havilah Johnson (Dave) of California, and Elana Casavant of Alpharetta, Georgia, his great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mountain Education Fund in Signal Mountain, Tennessee P.O. Box 81, Signal Mountain, TN 37377 or on its website at www.meftoday.org.

In light of the current pandemic health crisis, a memorial service cannot be held at this time but will be scheduled at a later date, to be held at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Atlanta.